Randal Vahsholtz’s New Book, "Stoking the Furnace: How Luther and the Bible Ignited the Holocaust," Explores German Theologian Martin Luther’s Antisemitic Beliefs
South Grace, ID, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Randal Vahsholtz, who has spent the last twenty-five years researching the early church, with an emphasis on the Jewish Christian leadership after Jesus’s execution, has completed his most recent book, “Stoking the Furnace: How Luther and the Bible Ignited the Holocaust”: a shocking look at the antisemitic remarks made by Martin Luther after failing to convert many to Christianity.
“Julius Streicher, editor of the Nazi antisemitic magazine Die Sturmer, at his Nuremburg trial said that if Luther had been alive he would have had to be put on trial.”
Published by Fulton Books, Randal Vahsholtz’s book will help readers gain a better understanding of anti-Jewish sentiment held by early Church leaders, and how these feelings have pervaded through different eras to culminate in the modern antisemitism that has been steadily on the rise throughout the world. By sharing this work, Vahsholtz hopes to inspire readers to recognise and combat antisemitism wherever they see it.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Stoking the Furnace: How Luther and the Bible Ignited the Holocaust" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

Categories