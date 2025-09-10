Missy Ward’s Newly Released "Adam’s Voice" is a Heartfelt Memoir Bringing Awareness to Niemann-Pick Type C Through the Eyes of a Child
“Adam’s Voice” from Christian Faith Publishing author Missy Ward is a poignant and deeply personal narrative that shares the journey of her son Adam’s battle with Niemann-Pick type C disease, told largely from his perspective to raise awareness and understanding of this rare condition.
Metairie, LA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Adam’s Voice”: an earnest memoir shedding light on the rare and incurable Niemann-Pick type C disease. “Adam’s Voice” is the creation of published author, Missy Ward, who has held various jobs, including insurance representative, travel agent, teacher, and currently works as an administrator in a food brokerage. She lives in Metairie with her husband, Jim. Her favorite role is being a mother to their three children. She first learned about Niemann-Pick type C disease after their youngest child, Amanda, was diagnosed in 1995, followed by their oldest, Adam, in 1996. Since then, the family has been actively involved with the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation. Missy enjoys reading, writing, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her two grandchildren. Adam’s Voice is her first published book.
Ward shares, “Adam appeared to be a healthy, happy little boy at the time his baby sister was born. He and his sister Chelsea were thrilled the day they welcomed Amanda into their family. They saw her through the nursery window and briefly in their mom’s hospital room. But soon after, she was whisked away to the local children’s hospital as doctors tried to find out what was causing her enlarged liver and spleen. Two months later, Amanda was flown to Dallas for a liver transplant. Adam and Chelsea would not see their baby sister again until she was four and a half months old.
When Adam began experiencing symptoms of an illness with which his baby sister was diagnosed, his parents had him tested. Sadly, they were told that Adam had Niemann-Pick type C, a rare, incurable disease. Two of their three children would not live into adulthood.
Although Adam lost his ability to speak at a young age, Missy’s hope is to tell her son’s story the way she imagines he would want it to be told. Adam’s Voice is mostly written through Adam’s eyes, allowing the reader to experience what he was going through as the years unfolded. His mom, Missy, fills in the gaps, explaining the medical diagnoses and terminology that a small child could not.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Missy Ward’s new book is a moving testament to love, resilience, and raising awareness for a rare disease that affects families around the world.
Consumers can purchase “Adam’s Voice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Adam’s Voice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
