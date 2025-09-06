Harmonious Workplaces Launches AdaptX
Framework to Help Companies Drive Organizational Change and Boost ROI on Human Capital
Chicago, IL, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harmonious Workplaces, an organizational development and change leadership consulting firm, proudly announces the official launch of the AdaptX Framework for Organizational Design and Adaptability, developed by Dr. Casey DeBruyn and now exclusively offered through Harmonious Workplaces under a newly granted license agreement.
In a time of accelerated organizational change, organizations need motivated employees more than ever. AdaptX offers companies a clear, practical path to becoming more agile, aligned, and efficient without sacrificing the human element.
“So many businesses wrestle with the same questions,” said Rich Cruz, co-founder of Harmonious Workplaces. “How do we stay resilient? How do we get people aligned around shared goals? How do we make change suck less? AdaptX answers those questions with a proven structure that connects motivation, goals, and roles into a design that actually works.”
Unlike traditional org charts or one-size-fits-all restructuring plans, AdaptX™ helps leaders assess the real forces shaping performance and behavior. The framework incorporates principles from industrial-organizational psychology, goal-setting theory, and change management best practices, giving companies a toolset to: clarify decision-making authority and accountability, align team members with motivating goals, reduce resistance to change by designing with people in mind, and improve Return on Human Capital (ROHC) by eliminating waste and unleashing potential.
“Organizational structure isn’t just about boxes and lines. It’s about how decisions are made, how goals are pursued, and how people stay motivated during change,” said Dr. Casey DeBruyn, creator of the AdaptX Framework. “The companies that win will be those who design with adaptability baked in.”
AdaptX stands out for its balance of analytics and empathy, a core value of Harmonious Workplaces. By combining data on current workflows, team structure, and employee engagement with behavioral insights, the framework helps leadership teams, uncover hidden inefficiencies and talent gaps, create scalable, people-first structures, reduce turnover and increase engagement, and accelerate change adoption with clarity and buy-in.
“Change doesn’t have to create chaos,” added Cruz. “With the right design, it can unlock potential. And that’s what we help organizations do—with heart, with structure, and with evidence-based tools like AdaptX.”
Try the AdaptX Organizational Scorecard
To help businesses get started, Harmonious Workplaces offers an online AdaptX Scorecard. In less than 5 minutes, leaders can assess their current organizational design, identify areas for improvement, and receive a personalized roadmap toward a more adaptive structure.
Take the Free Scorecard
About Harmonious Workplaces
Harmonious Workplaces is a purpose-driven consulting firm that helps organizations solve people problems, improve organizational health, and drive lasting change. With a unique mix of organizational development, I-O psychology, creative communication, and strategic facilitation, the firm helps businesses increase their Return on Human Capital (ROHC) through clear strategy and hands-on implementation. You can access an ROHC calculator on the home page of the website.
Clients include mid-sized manufacturers, construction firms, and professional services companies throughout the Greater Chicagoland area and beyond. Offerings include change leadership programs, employee engagement initiatives, knowledge retention strategies, and now the AdaptX Framework.
Contact
Harmonious WorkplacesContact
Rich Cruz
708-297-1535
www.harmoniousworkplaces.com
