Animalis Fabula Film Festival to Honor Dr. Temple Grandin at Closing Night Ceremony
The Animalis Fabula Film Festival (#AniFab25), presented by Texas Media Maker Magazine, announce the closing night feature documentary and honoree. The festival will celebrate the life and groundbreaking work of Dr. Temple Grandin with a special screening of the film, "Temple Grandin: An Open Door," and present the Temple Grandin Lifetime Achievement Award. The event will take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the Woodlawn Theater.
San Antonio, TX, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Animalis Fabula Film Festival (#AniFab25), presented by Texas Media Maker Magazine, announced today that it will honor Dr. Temple Grandin at its closing night ceremony on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The event will take place at the Woodlawn Theater, located at 1920 Fredericksburg Rd. in San Antonio.
The festival’s theme for this year is An Open Door, a concept inspired by Dr. Grandin's life and work. The theme aligns with the mission of the World Animal Awareness Society to promote compassion and understanding for animals.
The evening will feature a special screening of the documentary "Temple Grandin: An Open Door," followed by a live and extended Q&A session with Dr. Grandin. Following the discussion, Dr. Grandin will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to humane animal care and her advocacy for an alternative way of thinking.
Tickets for Dr. Grandin at #AniFab25 went on sale Monday, September 1, 2025. General admission festival passes and single-block tickets for other events will go on sale on October 20, 2025.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official AniFab website
Eugene Thomas
818-561-5109
www.texasmediamaker.com
