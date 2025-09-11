Animalis Fabula Film Festival to Honor Dr. Temple Grandin at Closing Night Ceremony

The Animalis Fabula Film Festival (#AniFab25), presented by Texas Media Maker Magazine, announce the closing night feature documentary and honoree. The festival will celebrate the life and groundbreaking work of Dr. Temple Grandin with a special screening of the film, "Temple Grandin: An Open Door," and present the Temple Grandin Lifetime Achievement Award. The event will take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the Woodlawn Theater.