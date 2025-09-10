R. S. Cuppett’s Newly Released “This Is The Way We Have Always Done It” is an Examination of Modern Worship Practices and the Subtle Dangers of Misplaced Devotion
“This Is The Way We Have Always Done It: Modern Idolatry: Are We Worshipping Wrong?” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. S. Cuppett is a challenging and heartfelt call to believers to reexamine how they approach God, focusing on truth over tradition.
Bunker Hill, WV, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “This Is The Way We Have Always Done It: Modern Idolatry: Are We Worshipping Wrong?” a compelling exploration of how certain long-held traditions may be hindering genuine worship and distorting believers’ perception of Jesus, is the creation of published author, R. S. Cuppett.
R. S. Cuppett shares, “For all my years of seeking God and His will in my life, the most difficult issue I have to deal with is trying to pray to Him without all of those supposed images of His Son, Jesus, that pop up as I try to address all of my praises and concerns.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. S. Cuppett’s new book challenges Christians to honestly evaluate the influence of man-made images, traditions, and cultural expectations on their spiritual lives. Drawing from personal reflection and biblical truth, the author offers insights meant to redirect believers toward authentic worship rooted in Scripture and personal relationship with God rather than inherited customs.
Consumers can purchase “This Is The Way We Have Always Done It: Modern Idolatry: Are We Worshipping Wrong?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “This Is The Way We Have Always Done It: Modern Idolatry: Are We Worshipping Wrong?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
