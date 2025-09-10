Robin L. Cheatham’s Newly Released “The Day Sultryville Changed Forever” is a Heartwarming Tale That Explores Community, Perseverance, and Creative Problem-Solving
“The Day Sultryville Changed Forever” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin L. Cheatham is a charming and imaginative story of a young girl’s determination to bring hope and change to her overheated hometown.
Atlantic City, NJ, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Day Sultryville Changed Forever,” a captivating tale that invites young readers into the imaginative world of Sultryville, where one child’s determination sparks transformation, is the creation of published author, Robin L. Cheatham.
Cheatham shares, “Amara and her family live in a small town called Sultryville. The weather there is too hot. It is so hot, the ice cream on top of an ice cream cone would melt into your hand. Amara wants to please the people who live in her neighborhood. She is willing to do whatever she can to make that happen. How will Amara convince the townspeople to continue to live in Sultryville?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin L. Cheatham’s new book encourages young readers to think creatively, care for their community, and believe in the difference one person can make.
Consumers can purchase "The Day Sultryville Changed Forever" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Day Sultryville Changed Forever," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
