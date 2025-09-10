Kathleen R. Krause’s Newly Released "A Chaplain’s Journey" is a Moving Testimony of Faith, Healing, and a Life Devoted to Serving Others
“A Chaplain’s Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen R. Krause shares her powerful personal story of overcoming life-threatening illness, discovering her calling, and dedicating her life to ministering to those in need.
Canton, OH, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Chaplain’s Journey”: an inspiring account of perseverance, spiritual growth, and compassionate service. “A Chaplain’s Journey” is the creation of published author, Kathleen R. Krause, who lives in Canton, Ohio, with her husband, Joe, and is the mother of two sons, Joshua and Jordan, and grandmother to Nathan. She completed her chaplaincy training at Akron General Medical Center, earning four units of Clinical Pastoral Education, and has served in rehabilitation, hospice, and hospital settings. A member of a local nondenominational church, she is devoted to serving God, her family, and her ministry, guided by Isaiah’s call to heal the brokenhearted and reach the lost. She is also available for speaking engagements and personal visits. You can reach her via email at KathleenKrause56@icloud.com.
Krause shares, ““During difficult times, it is not just the individual who struggles, but family and friends as well.”
This author’s personal journey through a life-threatening illness resulted in several miraculous events.
In her deepest struggles, she learned the art of faith, forgiveness, healing, and hope.
As she journeyed through recovery, she felt a call to help others in similar situations, which ultimately led her to the study of chaplaincy and a career as a hospice chaplain.
This book is filled with spiritual, personal, and professional insights.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen R. Krause’s new book provides encouragement for those facing adversity and guidance for anyone seeking to minister with empathy and faithfulness.
Consumers can purchase “A Chaplain’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Chaplain’s Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
