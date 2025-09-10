William Whalin’s Newly Released "Secrets in Stories" is a Thrilling and Suspenseful Christian Fiction Novel That Explores Mystery, Family Secrets, and Faith
“Secrets in Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Whalin is an engaging story following a young man uncovering hidden truths about his family, facing danger, and discovering a deeper purpose, all woven with themes of faith and resilience.
Howell, MI, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Secrets in Stories”: a gripping Christian fiction novel filled with suspense, mystery, and spiritual insight. “Secrets in Stories” is the creation of published author William Whalin, who grew up as the son of a U.S. Air Force pilot and had the opportunity to travel the world, including attending school in England. He attended Arkansas State University, where he studied engineering, but left college after falling in love. Bill built a successful career as a toolmaker and machinist, eventually specializing as a hemming die maker and working on installing presses and assembly lines in the auto industry. He was married twice; his first marriage ended due to youth, and his second wife, Carol, passed away after over 30 years of marriage. He retired at 76, encouraged by his younger partner, Tracy, whom he feels blessed to have in his life. Bill expresses gratitude for his family, friends, and the help with grammar from Beth in his book.
Whalin shares, “This is a story about a young man named Scott, who lost his father in Vietnam, but his father’s identical twin came back to be a father figure in his life. His uncle suddenly dies, with more things happening that made little to no sense. Scott asked his high school buddy to come and help him, who had just got out of the marines. Everything Scott knew about his uncle was false other than his name, and there were people following him now. There are always good and bad people. Here, the bad is the largest drug dealer in the world, and he is also the leader of the black operations in the CIA. People liked to call him the general even though he never was. Many times he tried to kill Scott. But by some means, Scott escaped to his uncle’s private island, where he learned what his uncle wanted of him and that the treasure might be real.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Whalin’s new book invites readers into a fast-paced adventure grounded in faith, truth, and the courage to face life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Secrets in Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Secrets in Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
