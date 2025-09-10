Kristin Smith’s Newly Released "Pray: Reflections with God" is a Heartfelt Devotional Designed to Inspire Deeper Prayer and Closer Relationship with God
“Pray: Reflections with God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristin Smith is a moving collection of prayers and reflections intended to encourage readers to embrace prayer as a lifestyle and strengthen their walk with God.
Anna, TX, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Pray: Reflections with God”: a thoughtful and faith-centered devotional resource that offers guidance and encouragement for those seeking to grow in prayer. “Pray: Reflections with God” is the creation of published author, Kristin Smith, a dedicated wife who enjoys time outdoors with her three beloved golden retrievers on their Anna, Texas property.
Smith shares, “The purpose of this book is twofold. The first is to glorify God by helping others who desire to find their voice through prayer. The second is to encourage others by sharing the prayers of my heart. Prayer is a lifestyle. It’s not just something we do when we need something. The Bible says we are to pray without ceasing. This book of prayers was developed through my own desire to know God better and to have a personal relationship with him. God loves us so much and He desires to have a relationship with us! Amazing! But what is a relationship without communication?
I’ve once heard it said that communication is like blood to the body or life to bones. Prayer is life out of souls! See yourself in a relationship with God, accept Him as Lord, and talk to Him every day throughout the day. It is my hope that these prayers will help you see God as your friend and ally, God who listens to our hearts and cares for our every need. If those words are difficult for you to find, I hope and pray these prayers will breathe life into your own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristin Smith’s new book is a heartfelt invitation to discover prayer as an ongoing conversation with God and to embrace Him as a constant source of comfort, strength, and love.
Consumers can purchase “Pray: Reflections with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pray: Reflections with God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
