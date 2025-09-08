THINKWARE Launches All-New THINKWARE CONNECTED App, Delivering a Smarter, More Seamless Driving Experience
The latest update introduces a new interface and enhanced capabilities to make connected driving simpler, safer, and more intuitive with THINKWARE.
San Francisco, CA, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- THINKWARE, a global leader in dash cam and automotive technology, today announced the official release of its completely redesigned THINKWARE CONNECTED app. The updated platform brings a fresh, modern look and an expanded set of powerful features designed to give drivers in the U.S. and around the world a smarter, more intuitive connected driving experience.
Built with global users in mind, the new app offers a streamlined, user-friendly interface and faster performance, creating a premium, consistent experience no matter where you drive. The upgrade also introduces more convenient in-app purchasing and subscription management options, along with advanced safety and remote monitoring capabilities.
What’s New in the THINKWARE CONNECTED App
Modern, Global-Friendly Design: A clean, vibrant interface optimized for clarity, accessibility, and ease of use across devices and regions.
Faster, More Reliable Performance: Core upgrades make the app quicker, more stable, and more responsive.
In-App Subscription Management: Easily renew or extend service plans directly in the app with monthly or annual payment options.
Advanced Emergency & Safety Tools
- SOS Alerts – Send real-time emergency notifications to pre-registered contacts with GPS location and video links.
- Impact Notifications – Receive alerts (with thumbnail previews) when your vehicle is hit—whether parked or on the road—plus instant video upload and playback.
- Remote Live View – Check in on your vehicle anytime via live front and rear camera feeds.
- Geo-Fencing – Set virtual safety zones and get alerts when your vehicle enters or exits them.
Enhanced My Route Feature
Visualize your driving history and review key safety events for greater awareness and self-evaluation.
Integrated Customer Support
Contact THINKWARE support quickly and easily through a new SendGrid-powered inquiry system for faster responses worldwide.
This release also marks the first time THINKWARE has offered full in-app subscription extensions, giving drivers more flexibility and control than ever before. Additional upgrades include an improved “Last Parking Location” with images, enhanced ADAS event tracking, and an interactive UI—transforming the app into a true smart driving assistant.
Compatible Dash Cam Models
- LTE Models: T700
- Wi-Fi Models: U3000, U1000 PLUS, Q1000, Q850
Pricing
$6/month or $60/year (one-time annual payment available)
The new THINKWARE CONNECTED app is available now for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
“This update reflects our ongoing commitment to making driving smarter, safer, and more connected,” said a THINKWARE spokesperson. “By improving usability, accessibility, and subscription flexibility, we’re raising the standard for what drivers can expect from connected dash cam technology.”
For more details, visit: www.thinkware.com
About THINKWARE
Founded in Korea in 1997, THINKWARE is a global IT corporation specializing in smart car technologies. Through continuous research and development, the company has established itself as a market leader across multiple sectors, including dash cams, electronic maps, navigation systems, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
With its world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE entered the U.S. market in 2014 and has since expanded its dash cam lineup to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Japan.
THINKWARE has consistently impressed the industry at major global exhibitions such as CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. At CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the prestigious Innovation Award for excellence in technology and design. The company has also been recognized with international honors including the iF Design Award, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
