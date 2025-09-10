PartnerBoost Empowers Chinese Merchants to Go Global at Shenzhen Summit
The fastest-growing affiliate platform for Amazon sellers hosted a large-scale event to spotlight top Chinese merchants and foster collaborative growth with publishers, agencies, and more.
Pasadena, CA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, August 27, the Amazon Seller affiliate platform, PartnerBoost, held its second summit, empowering Chinese manufacturers to think global. The event, which drew over 1,000 registrants and 103,000 live streamers, took place at the Pullman Hotel in Shenzhen, China.
In contrast to PartnerBoost’s first event in March, which focused on scaling in the US Market, the August event placed a greater emphasis on Europe, where many Chinese brands have shifted their attention in response to the uncertainty caused by US tariffs.
A panel led by PartnerBoost Director of Sales, Ashley Wild, explained this shift and showcased the strategies that panelists Alona Malinovska of Webgains UK, James Maley of Tradedoubler, and Luke Judge of Tangoo have seen firsthand succeed in the region. The panel was complemented by a session hosted by PartnerBoost Vice President of Partnerships, William-Hamer Jones, that highlighted essential considerations and common mistakes brands make when entering the UK, Germany, and France markets, as well as the competitive edge that agencies can give brands looking to expand internationally.
In addition to highlighting the growth potential within the European market, APAC took center stage as Joel Leong, co-founder at ShopBack, outlined the $21 billion opportunity that brands can tap into in the region.
Sponsors of the event included the leading affiliate networks Webgains, Rakuten Advertising, and Tradedoubler. Amazon solution provider, Carbon 6, business intelligence platform Captain BI, and Google’s advertising division, which educated attending brands on how their services can increase profitability, also supported the event through sponsorships. Attendees were eager to connect with the publishers and media-related sponsors, which included ShopBack, Clear Choice, Airwallex, Tangoo, intent.ly, and Skimlinks. Agency sponsors included Hamster Garage, Lodestar Marketing, and Sound Partner Marketing.
The agenda was designed to feature actionable insights from leading industry experts – Amazon Global Selling’s Regional Development Manager for South China, Scarlet Fu, advised on how brands could navigate Amazon’s newest policies, whereas Yunmu Capital’s founding partner, Tianyun Ye, spoke to how attending brands can leverage their affiliate marketing programs to attract capital investments. RingConn’s Chuanxian Liu shared how the health tech company created sustainable growth in the US by leveraging affiliate partnerships. Other key sessions explored the growing impact of AI in affiliate marketing, strategies for driving traffic and retention through influencer partnerships, and how July Prime Day results can help shape Q4 campaigns.
The structure of the event reinforced the collaborative spirit for which PartnerBoost is known. One-on-one meetings connected brands eager to initiate or grow cross-border programs with leading agencies, publishers, solutions, and networks. A brand showcase allowed publisher and agency attendees to learn about cutting-edge technologies and new product lines, whereas the exhibition hall enabled brand attendees to strike up conversations with partners they were interested in working with. A post-event VIP dinner sponsored by Tradedoubler allowed for continued conversations and networking in a more casual setting.
As a finale to the main event, PartnerBoost hosted the 2025 Global Partnership Excellence Awards, recognizing brands that stood out from the crowd with their exceptional market performance, innovative marketing strategies, and exemplary cross-border collaboration. Among the brands recognized were Roborock, UGREEN, Jackery, Eureka, Anker, PETKIT, Narwal, Dreame, Midea, and Waterdrop. Hamster Garage was recognized as this year’s Top Cross-Border Performance Agency for their work with REDTIGER to reduce business risk, increase affiliate traffic sources, and create sustainable growth, which resulted in a 5,616% affiliate sales boost quarter over quarter. Additional awards highlighted the often behind-the-scenes partners that ensure logistics, compliance, accounting, and all aspects of business run smoothly.
“The awards and the event as a whole are a true reflection of the collaborative and win-win nature of the global affiliate marketing ecosystem,” said Alan Gu of the event. “PartnerBoost is honored to drive innovation in the industry alongside such exceptional partners – to create sustainable cross-border growth and introduce new opportunities for Chinese brands to succeed in the global market.”
The event’s impact did not stop at the conclusion of the agenda. Manufacturing facility visits, follow-up meetings, and support for partner events in the region were an integral part of the Western attendees’ schedules while in Shenzhen. Beyond the relationships initiated on-site, the event also led the industry forward through enhancing the visibility of affiliate marketing and PartnerBoost’s mission to bring partnership marketing solutions to all Chinese merchants hoping to go global. The Summit was featured on a Guangdong TV news segment, with viewership of over 60 million – drawing attention to the work that PartnerBoost, its clients, and partners do every single day.
PartnerBoost’s next event is scheduled for March 2026.Organizers hint that the next event will raise the bar once again - with even more brands, attendees, and impactful partnerships. Details will be released on PartnerBoost.com when sponsorship opportunities and registration open to the public.
About PARTNERBOOST
PartnerBoost provides end-to-end software and services that help Amazon and D2C sellers scale through high-performing, data-driven partnerships. Founded in 2021, the company initially connected Chinese manufacturers to global affiliate marketing opportunities before expanding worldwide. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, PartnerBoost now supports over 2,500 Amazon brands and more than 500,000 SKUs. With a commitment to strategic growth, transparency, and innovation, PartnerBoost empowers merchants to thrive in today’s dynamic ecommerce landscape. For more information, visit partnerboost.com.
In contrast to PartnerBoost’s first event in March, which focused on scaling in the US Market, the August event placed a greater emphasis on Europe, where many Chinese brands have shifted their attention in response to the uncertainty caused by US tariffs.
A panel led by PartnerBoost Director of Sales, Ashley Wild, explained this shift and showcased the strategies that panelists Alona Malinovska of Webgains UK, James Maley of Tradedoubler, and Luke Judge of Tangoo have seen firsthand succeed in the region. The panel was complemented by a session hosted by PartnerBoost Vice President of Partnerships, William-Hamer Jones, that highlighted essential considerations and common mistakes brands make when entering the UK, Germany, and France markets, as well as the competitive edge that agencies can give brands looking to expand internationally.
In addition to highlighting the growth potential within the European market, APAC took center stage as Joel Leong, co-founder at ShopBack, outlined the $21 billion opportunity that brands can tap into in the region.
Sponsors of the event included the leading affiliate networks Webgains, Rakuten Advertising, and Tradedoubler. Amazon solution provider, Carbon 6, business intelligence platform Captain BI, and Google’s advertising division, which educated attending brands on how their services can increase profitability, also supported the event through sponsorships. Attendees were eager to connect with the publishers and media-related sponsors, which included ShopBack, Clear Choice, Airwallex, Tangoo, intent.ly, and Skimlinks. Agency sponsors included Hamster Garage, Lodestar Marketing, and Sound Partner Marketing.
The agenda was designed to feature actionable insights from leading industry experts – Amazon Global Selling’s Regional Development Manager for South China, Scarlet Fu, advised on how brands could navigate Amazon’s newest policies, whereas Yunmu Capital’s founding partner, Tianyun Ye, spoke to how attending brands can leverage their affiliate marketing programs to attract capital investments. RingConn’s Chuanxian Liu shared how the health tech company created sustainable growth in the US by leveraging affiliate partnerships. Other key sessions explored the growing impact of AI in affiliate marketing, strategies for driving traffic and retention through influencer partnerships, and how July Prime Day results can help shape Q4 campaigns.
The structure of the event reinforced the collaborative spirit for which PartnerBoost is known. One-on-one meetings connected brands eager to initiate or grow cross-border programs with leading agencies, publishers, solutions, and networks. A brand showcase allowed publisher and agency attendees to learn about cutting-edge technologies and new product lines, whereas the exhibition hall enabled brand attendees to strike up conversations with partners they were interested in working with. A post-event VIP dinner sponsored by Tradedoubler allowed for continued conversations and networking in a more casual setting.
As a finale to the main event, PartnerBoost hosted the 2025 Global Partnership Excellence Awards, recognizing brands that stood out from the crowd with their exceptional market performance, innovative marketing strategies, and exemplary cross-border collaboration. Among the brands recognized were Roborock, UGREEN, Jackery, Eureka, Anker, PETKIT, Narwal, Dreame, Midea, and Waterdrop. Hamster Garage was recognized as this year’s Top Cross-Border Performance Agency for their work with REDTIGER to reduce business risk, increase affiliate traffic sources, and create sustainable growth, which resulted in a 5,616% affiliate sales boost quarter over quarter. Additional awards highlighted the often behind-the-scenes partners that ensure logistics, compliance, accounting, and all aspects of business run smoothly.
“The awards and the event as a whole are a true reflection of the collaborative and win-win nature of the global affiliate marketing ecosystem,” said Alan Gu of the event. “PartnerBoost is honored to drive innovation in the industry alongside such exceptional partners – to create sustainable cross-border growth and introduce new opportunities for Chinese brands to succeed in the global market.”
The event’s impact did not stop at the conclusion of the agenda. Manufacturing facility visits, follow-up meetings, and support for partner events in the region were an integral part of the Western attendees’ schedules while in Shenzhen. Beyond the relationships initiated on-site, the event also led the industry forward through enhancing the visibility of affiliate marketing and PartnerBoost’s mission to bring partnership marketing solutions to all Chinese merchants hoping to go global. The Summit was featured on a Guangdong TV news segment, with viewership of over 60 million – drawing attention to the work that PartnerBoost, its clients, and partners do every single day.
PartnerBoost’s next event is scheduled for March 2026.Organizers hint that the next event will raise the bar once again - with even more brands, attendees, and impactful partnerships. Details will be released on PartnerBoost.com when sponsorship opportunities and registration open to the public.
About PARTNERBOOST
PartnerBoost provides end-to-end software and services that help Amazon and D2C sellers scale through high-performing, data-driven partnerships. Founded in 2021, the company initially connected Chinese manufacturers to global affiliate marketing opportunities before expanding worldwide. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, PartnerBoost now supports over 2,500 Amazon brands and more than 500,000 SKUs. With a commitment to strategic growth, transparency, and innovation, PartnerBoost empowers merchants to thrive in today’s dynamic ecommerce landscape. For more information, visit partnerboost.com.
Contact
PartnerBoostContact
Anna Gomez
626-558-4677
partnerboost.com
Anna Gomez
626-558-4677
partnerboost.com
Categories