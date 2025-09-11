Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Moos and Ewes with Glorious Views," by Briggs Cunningham
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Moos and Ewes with Glorious Views" – a fully colour illustrated bedtime story, written by Briggs Cunningham with creative contributions from Sara Cunningham and Carmen Dean.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Moos and Ewes with Glorious Views
From busy waterfronts to patchwork landscapes, the moos and ewes enjoy awesome views while going about their daily chores. Admire the moos and ewes as they work in any weather with no hats nor socks nor shoes, all while taking in fabulous views. The moos and ewes march along in squiggly queues from the barn to the fields by the sea, under rainbow skies of yellows, pinks and blues. And after munching in meadows, the moos and ewes take a well-deserved afternoon snooze.
This is a charming bedtime story written to captivate children and parents alike with unforgettable rhyming verses.
Moos and Ewes with Glorious Views is available in multiple formats worldwide:
26 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880646 and 9781805880738
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.18 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FK4Q7V2Y
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MEGV
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
From busy waterfronts to patchwork landscapes, the moos and ewes enjoy awesome views while going about their daily chores. Admire the moos and ewes as they work in any weather with no hats nor socks nor shoes, all while taking in fabulous views. The moos and ewes march along in squiggly queues from the barn to the fields by the sea, under rainbow skies of yellows, pinks and blues. And after munching in meadows, the moos and ewes take a well-deserved afternoon snooze.
This is a charming bedtime story written to captivate children and parents alike with unforgettable rhyming verses.
Moos and Ewes with Glorious Views is available in multiple formats worldwide:
26 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880646 and 9781805880738
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.18 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FK4Q7V2Y
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MEGV
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories