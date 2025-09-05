Last Surviving 100th Bomb Group Pilot John "Lucky" Luckadoo Passes Away Age 103
The announcement of the passing of WWII pilot John "Lucky" Luckadoo at the age of 103.
Dallas, TX, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WWII veteran and bestselling author John “Lucky” Luckadoo passed away at the age of 103 on Monday, surrounded by his family.
In a statement his family said, “The family of John Hampton (Lucky) Luckadoo, (Maj. USAF (Ret.)) is greatly saddened to announce the completion of his final mission on earth on September 1, 2025. His love, honesty, wisdom, sense of humor and humility were powerful examples for all who were fortunate enough to know him. He believed strongly in educating younger generations in our history, hopeful that knowledge will prevent us from repeating the past. He lived a very full 103 years. He leaves behind his daughter, son-in-law, 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, 3 nieces, 1 nephew and many, many friends.”
Luckadoo was born on March 16, 1922 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He enlisted in the US Army Air Forces at the age of 19 while attending the University of Chattanooga. He was assigned to the 100th Bomb Group “The Bloody Hundredth” and went on to complete a combat tour of 25 missions as a pilot of a B-17 and Operations Officer of two squadrons. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Victory Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and later the French Legion of Honor. Luckadoo resigned his commission in 1948 and completed his college degree at the University of Denver. He went on to have a successful career in commercial real estate in Dallas, Texas while married to the love of his life Barbara (Bobby) Howell for 71 years.
For the past 15 years he was a frequent speaker about his combat experiences and his recorded video interviews about his experiences as a combat B-17 pilot are part of an exhibit at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans and archived at the University of North Texas. In 2022 Luckadoo and writer Kevin Maurer teamed up to immortalize his experiences as a WWII pilot in the bestselling memoir “Damn Lucky: One Man’s Courage During the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History." Luckadoo was also featured in the 2024 Apple TV+ documentary “The Bloody Hundredth.”
“It took a brave man to climb into the cockpit of a B-17 bomber and fly missions deep into Nazi Germany during World War II. John 'Lucky' Luckadoo was one of those men. He answered the call to serve in the defense of freedom more than 80 years ago, and he did so with honor and distinction. His service continued even after he hung up his uniform, as he remained a powerful voice for honoring the legacy of his fellow veterans from the 'Bloody Hundredth' and ensuring that the courage in the skies they displayed would not be forgotten. We are forever grateful for his service,” Chip Culpepper, President, 100th Bomb Group Foundation.
A private memorial will be held this weekend. The family asks that any donations in Luckadoo’s name be given to the 100th Bomb Group Foundation.
All media inquiries: Media@100thbg.com
