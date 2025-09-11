Author Douglas B. Silver’s New Book, "King Kong Counting Calories," is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Facts and Science Behind the Impacts of Human Overpopulation
Recent release “King Kong Counting Calories” from Page Publishing author Douglas B. Silver is a compelling look at the impacts that human overpopulation can and will have on the Earth, including but not limited to climate change. Through sharing the scientific data behind his arguments, Silver offers an enlightening look at what can be done to help ease the impact of mankind on the planet.
Bailey, CO, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Douglas B. Silver, who has a unique background as a zoologist, geologist, entrepreneur, economist, and capitalist, has completed his new book, “King Kong Counting Calories”: a startling look at the issue of overpopulation on Earth, and the scientific data behind its impacts on both the present and future of humanity.
Author Douglas B. Silver spent the past fifty years working in the minerals industry, starting as a prospecting geologist and finishing as a private equity portfolio manager. His international travels have taken him to extremely remote places while also exposing him to many different cultures and ideas. Within the mining industry, he is a well-known keynote speaker and author, and Silver has won numerous awards, including induction into both the US and Canadian Mining Halls of Fame. But his true love is Nature and understanding mankind’s role in it.
“Climate change is a side effect of a much larger problem—overpopulation,” writes Silver. “Scientists calculate that humans are currently at or are going to exceed the Carry Capacity in the near term, and this could lead to dire consequences for both humanity and the planet’s ecosystem. This book explores these issues by presenting both facts and the science behind the impacts of overpopulation in Nature. The journey is highlighted with interesting anecdotes and lessons to be learned.”
Published by Page Publishing, Douglas B. Silver’s thought-provoking series will highlight the pressing nature of overpopulation, and the path forward that can help to circumvent or at minimum limit its lasting impacts on the future of the planet.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “King Kong Counting Calories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
