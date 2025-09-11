Author Douglas B. Silver’s New Book, "King Kong Counting Calories," is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Facts and Science Behind the Impacts of Human Overpopulation

Recent release “King Kong Counting Calories” from Page Publishing author Douglas B. Silver is a compelling look at the impacts that human overpopulation can and will have on the Earth, including but not limited to climate change. Through sharing the scientific data behind his arguments, Silver offers an enlightening look at what can be done to help ease the impact of mankind on the planet.