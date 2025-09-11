Author Mary Beth Cordle’s New Book, "Inflatable Santa," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Christmas Decoration That Gets Blown About by the Wind During the Holiday Season

Recent release “Inflatable Santa” from Covenant Books author Mary Beth Cordle is a captivating story that centers around an inflatable Santa yard decoration that is blown away by a strong gust of wind and flies all around town. Eventually landing on top of the local church, the inflatable Santa helps to bring people back to church just in time for the Christmas holiday.