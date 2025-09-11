Author Mary Beth Cordle’s New Book, "Inflatable Santa," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Christmas Decoration That Gets Blown About by the Wind During the Holiday Season
Recent release “Inflatable Santa” from Covenant Books author Mary Beth Cordle is a captivating story that centers around an inflatable Santa yard decoration that is blown away by a strong gust of wind and flies all around town. Eventually landing on top of the local church, the inflatable Santa helps to bring people back to church just in time for the Christmas holiday.
Flatwoods, KY, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Beth Cordle, an author and songwriter from eastern Kentucky, has completed her new book, “Inflatable Santa”: a riveting tale of an inflatable Santa who helps to guide the people of a small town back to church during the Christmas holiday season.
Author Mary Beth Cordle’s musical heritage and interest in all kinds of music come from a family history of bluegrass music, classical training in piano and organ, and a lifelong ministry in church music. Her involvement and interest in church drama ministry and theater add another dimension to her writing. Cordle’s music has been published in choral print and recorded by gospel, country, and bluegrass artists. In addition, she is a published author for her work in medical research.
“This work is a humorous illustrated book for children and adults,” writes Cordle. “The story begins one stormy night during the Christmas holiday season when the wind started to blow extremely hard, posing a potential disaster for neighborhood decorations everywhere! What happens next is a Christmas miracle, a happy ending, and well…peace on Earth!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Beth Cordle’s new book is a heartfelt tale that aims to remind readers to always keep the true meaning of Christmas in their sights. With colorful artwork to help bring Cordle’s story to life, “Inflatable Santa” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions.
Readers can purchase “Inflatable Santa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
