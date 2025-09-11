Author Christopher Hans’s new book “Rosary Reflections” is a stirring collection of reflections and meditations to make one’s Rosary experience more meaningful.
Recent release “Rosary Reflections” from Covenant Books author Christopher Hans is an engaging and impactful series of prayers and reflections to help make one’s praying of the Rosary more impactful, bringing them closer in their connection to their faith and building a stronger relationship with Christ.
Eureka, MO, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Hans, who was raised Catholic and taught to pray the Rosary often, has completed his new book, “Rosary Reflections”: a poignant and heartfelt assortment of prayers and passages that will help readers gain a deeper understanding and connection to the Lord as they pray the Rosary.
“This prayer book provides the reader with scriptural and thoughtful reflections for meditation while praying the Holy Rosary,” writes Hans. “[I hope] you find this meaningful and that it allows you to find a spiritual connection as you reflect on the mysteries of the Holy Rosary.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher Hans’s new book was initially conceived just a few years ago when the author began meditating on Jesus’s passion during the fourth sorrowful mystery. He went on a silent retreat in 2023, and in the quiet, he read the Bible and took note of the stories that aligned with the mysteries, which compelled him to put pen to paper. Now sharing his writings, Hans hopes that “Rosary Reflections” will help readers from all backgrounds gain a deeper connection through mindful praying of the Rosary.
Readers can purchase “Rosary Reflections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
