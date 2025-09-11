Author Steve Wilson’s New Book, "The Big Yellow Bus," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy as He Takes His First Ever Ride on a Yellow School Bus

Recent release “The Big Yellow Bus” from Covenant Books author Steve Wilson is a heartfelt and engaging story that centers around Vernon, a young boy who is about to ride a school bus for the first time. Nervous about what the bus ride might be like, Vernon faces his fears and discovers that riding on the school bus can actually be fun.