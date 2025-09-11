Author Steve Wilson’s New Book, "The Big Yellow Bus," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy as He Takes His First Ever Ride on a Yellow School Bus
Recent release “The Big Yellow Bus” from Covenant Books author Steve Wilson is a heartfelt and engaging story that centers around Vernon, a young boy who is about to ride a school bus for the first time. Nervous about what the bus ride might be like, Vernon faces his fears and discovers that riding on the school bus can actually be fun.
Carolina, RI, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Steve Wilson, a loving husband and father as well as a proud veteran of the US Navy, has completed his new book, “The Big Yellow Bus”: a stirring tale of a young boy’s journey to overcome his worries and ride on a school bus for the first time.
Author Steve Wilson proudly served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Independence and, after his service, attended the University of Rhode Island. He then moved on to various jobs, from a short-order cook to a driver sales rep for a linen company, before finally settling into a thirty-year career in finance and insurance. Upon retiring, Steve began driving a school bus in order to keep busy, and has been doing so for nearly eleven years.
“We hope you and your children will enjoy ‘The Big Yellow Bus’, the story of a boy’s first ride on the bus,” writes Wilson. “Riding the bus can be stressful and scary for some children. We hope this fun and helpful book will ease any trepidation. Enjoy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steve Wilson’s new book is the perfect story for young readers who may be fearful of riding the school bus, inspiring them to be brave and face their fears just like Vernon.
A portion of the proceeds of this book will be donated to the Chariho Regional School District Lunch Program, which provides nutritional breakfast and lunch for underprivileged students.
Readers can purchase "The Big Yellow Bus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
