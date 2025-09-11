Author N.S. Wall’s New Book, “Beyond Andromeda: The Adventures of Jeremy Blake,” Follows One Man’s Journey Into a Strange New World, Where All is Not as It Seems

Recent release “Beyond Andromeda: The Adventures of Jeremy Blake” from Covenant Books author N.S. Wall is a compelling novel that follows outdoor enthusiast Jeremy Blake, who discovers a cave that transports him to a new world not unlike Earth. But as he and his new love set out on an adventure, they soon discover their actions threaten everything they know across countless worlds.