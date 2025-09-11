Author N.S. Wall’s New Book, “Beyond Andromeda: The Adventures of Jeremy Blake,” Follows One Man’s Journey Into a Strange New World, Where All is Not as It Seems
Recent release “Beyond Andromeda: The Adventures of Jeremy Blake” from Covenant Books author N.S. Wall is a compelling novel that follows outdoor enthusiast Jeremy Blake, who discovers a cave that transports him to a new world not unlike Earth. But as he and his new love set out on an adventure, they soon discover their actions threaten everything they know across countless worlds.
Catawissa, MO, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- N.S. Wall, who currently resides with his wife, a couple of dogs, and a dozen or so chickens on a few wooded acres among the rolling hills of Missouri, has completed his new book, “Beyond Andromeda: The Adventures of Jeremy Blake”: a gripping tale that follows one man’s adventures after being transported to a new world, and the ensuing fallout he creates that could endanger his new surroundings and his home back on Earth.
“Chasing adventure was a necessity for Jeremy Blake,” writes Wall. “Sailing was his newest passion, along with skiing and hiking—always alone and always riding the ragged edge. One day, he stumbled upon a cave and was instantly transported to another world: wild and dangerous, so much like Earth, yet so different.
“Accepted into a small settlement—the remnants of a once-numerous people—he began learning their history, resisting their traditions, and finding love. But Jeremy quickly realized that he had become a catalyst for division among the people. He and his newfound love, Katina, set off on their own adventure of discovery, unaware that their actions might endanger their friends, family, and possibly the entire planet, as well as countless other worlds—including Earth!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, N.S. Wall’s new book will transport readers to thrilling new lands as they follow along on Jeremy’s adventures to discover the truth behind the mysteries of this new world. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Beyond Andromeda: The Adventures of Jeremy Blake” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Beyond Andromeda: The Adventures of Jeremy Blake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
