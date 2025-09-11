Author Luke Sanders’s New Book, “The Plans I Have for You: An Autobiographical Memoir,” Explores How the Author’s Life Has Been Impacted by His Unwavering Faith
Recent release “The Plans I Have for You: An Autobiographical Memoir” from Covenant Books author Luke Sanders is a stirring and heartfelt account that follows the author as he reflects upon his life, looking back at the moments that have come to define him. Culminating in a near-death injury he endured as a soldier, Sanders reveals how his faith and family helped him to pull through.
Cottonwood, AZ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luke Sanders, a disabled army veteran, a former college baseball player, and an honors graduate from Arizona Christian University who is working towards a master’s in history, has completed his new book, “The Plans I Have for You: An Autobiographical Memoir”: a poignant memoir documenting the author’s life journey, revealing the importance of his faith and family in the face of countless trials.
“The Plans I Have for You” is an autobiographical account that chronicles the major parts of author Luke Sanders’s life, with the climactic part of the story being a near-death injury when he was a soldier. Luke’s passion and love for God, his family, and the game of baseball is what pushed him through the ups and downs of life.
He has written this story not to show any greatness of himself but instead of the greatness of God, with each chapter ending with a Bible verse that sums up the spiritual meaning of that part of his life. Luke’s family, friends, the US Army, and his undergraduate university meant so much to him, and this story was written with the goal of bringing honor and thanks to each.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Luke Sanders’s new book is a powerful testament to the incredible plan that God has for the lives of His children, no matter how good or bad one’s life might currently be. Driven by his unwavering faith in the Lord, “The Plans I Have for You” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “The Plans I Have for You: An Autobiographical Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
