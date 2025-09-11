Author Greg Dosch’s New Book, "My First Rides," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Recounts All the Different Rides He Has Taken in the First Few Years of His Life

Recent release “My First Rides” from Covenant Books author Greg Dosch is a charming story of a young boy who reflects on all the first rides in his life so far. From his ride home from the hospital as a baby to his first time on an airplane, each ride helps to shape and inspire him while looking forward to his next ride.