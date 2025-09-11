Author Greg Dosch’s New Book, "My First Rides," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Recounts All the Different Rides He Has Taken in the First Few Years of His Life
Recent release “My First Rides” from Covenant Books author Greg Dosch is a charming story of a young boy who reflects on all the first rides in his life so far. From his ride home from the hospital as a baby to his first time on an airplane, each ride helps to shape and inspire him while looking forward to his next ride.
Canal Winchester, OH, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Greg Dosch, a loving grandfather and retired high school social studies teacher of thirty-two years who resides in Ohio, has completed his new book, “My First Rides”: a heartfelt tale that follows a young boy’s first rides during the earliest years of his life.
“Told through the eyes of a youngster’s first few years of life, this story takes the reader through their many new, eye-opening, and thrilling first rides,” writes Dosch. “We may not recall these rides in our youth, but they certainly can leave a lasting impression!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Greg Dosch’s new book is a delightful look at many rides one takes in their life, and the excitement each one can create for the future. With colorful artwork to help bring Dosch’s story to life, “My First Rides” is sure to inspire readers of all ages to reflect on their own past first rides, while helping them think about what thrilling rides await them.
Readers can purchase “My First Rides” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Told through the eyes of a youngster’s first few years of life, this story takes the reader through their many new, eye-opening, and thrilling first rides,” writes Dosch. “We may not recall these rides in our youth, but they certainly can leave a lasting impression!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Greg Dosch’s new book is a delightful look at many rides one takes in their life, and the excitement each one can create for the future. With colorful artwork to help bring Dosch’s story to life, “My First Rides” is sure to inspire readers of all ages to reflect on their own past first rides, while helping them think about what thrilling rides await them.
Readers can purchase “My First Rides” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories