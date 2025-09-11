Author Sabrina Nicole’s New Book, "My Two Christmases," is a Charming Tale That Explores How Santa Helps Children with Two Sets of Parents Celebrate Christmas

Recent release “My Two Christmases” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sabrina Nicole is a heartfelt story that centers around Charlotte, a young girl whose parents live separately, as she prepares for the holidays with each of her parents. Concerned with how Santa will deliver presents to two houses, her father explains how Santa makes special arrangements for kids just like Charlotte.