Author Sabrina Nicole’s New Book, "My Two Christmases," is a Charming Tale That Explores How Santa Helps Children with Two Sets of Parents Celebrate Christmas
Recent release “My Two Christmases” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sabrina Nicole is a heartfelt story that centers around Charlotte, a young girl whose parents live separately, as she prepares for the holidays with each of her parents. Concerned with how Santa will deliver presents to two houses, her father explains how Santa makes special arrangements for kids just like Charlotte.
New York, NY, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sabrina Nicole has completed her new book, “My Two Christmases”: a captivating tale that centers around a young girl who is expected to celebrate Christmas at two different houses, but is worried about whether or not Santa will be able to deliver her presents.
“Two homes, two Christmases? No problem, Santa has got your back!” writes Nicole.
“Find out how Santa works with his special helpers to make Charlotte’s two Christmases something she will never forget!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sabrina Nicole’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s own experiences as a bonus mother herself, and her belief in keeping the spirit of Christmas magic alive, no matter the living situation. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help keep Sabrina’s story to life, “My Two Christmases” is sure to help children whose parents live separately feel confident that their holidays will always be special.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “My Two Christmases” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
