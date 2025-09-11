Author Ruth Scott’s New Book, "The Red Forest," is a Heartfelt Novel That Follows a Young Girl Who Must Overcome Her Family’s Struggles to Achieve Her Lifelong Dreams
Recent release “The Red Forest” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ruth Scott is a riveting tale that centers around Joanie, a young girl who has dreamed of achieving a specific goal in life, but has been held back by her family’s situation. As she discovers more about her family’s past, Joanie discovers a way forward that will allow her to fulfill her goals.
Lake Waynoka, OH, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ruth Scott, who worked as an elementary teacher in public schools in Ohio and Michigan and also taught college classes in Ohio and graduate courses in Michigan, has completed her new book, “The Red Forest”: a stirring tale of a young girl’s journey to learn about her family’s past in order to move forward in life.
“For many years, Joanie hoped to achieve one special goal,” shares Ruth. “Read the story to find out what family situation has stood in her way. Cheer for Joanie as she grows and learns about her family’s history.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ruth Scott’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Joanie’s path towards finally making her dreams come true. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Red Forest” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to never give up on their own dreams, no matter how difficult their road might be.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Red Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
