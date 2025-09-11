Author Ruth Scott’s New Book, "The Red Forest," is a Heartfelt Novel That Follows a Young Girl Who Must Overcome Her Family’s Struggles to Achieve Her Lifelong Dreams

Recent release “The Red Forest” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ruth Scott is a riveting tale that centers around Joanie, a young girl who has dreamed of achieving a specific goal in life, but has been held back by her family’s situation. As she discovers more about her family’s past, Joanie discovers a way forward that will allow her to fulfill her goals.