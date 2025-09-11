Iris Hallows’s New Book, "The Vampire and Her Element," is a Supernatural Romance That Follows a High Schooler as She Tries to Bring Peace Between Vampires and Humans
New York, NY, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Iris Hallows, who was raised in Western New York and has been writing since high school, has completed her most recent book, “The Vampire and Her Element”: a riveting story of a high school student who longs to create peace between vampires and humankind until she discovers the special truth about herself.
“‘The Vampire and Her Element’ is a mesmerizing, jaw-dropping romance fiction book with magic that follows Serina Night, half human half vampire, through her journey with love, heartbreak, betrayal, action, and twists around every corner,” writes Hallows. “Follow her through her journey as she finds out the real truth about her family and who she really is as she learns about her newfound power and becomes one of the strongest vampires to ever live.”
Published by Fulton Books, Iris Hallows’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Serina’s journey, fighting werewolves, vampires, and demons along the way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Vampire and Her Element” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Vampire and Her Element” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
