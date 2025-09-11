Kasey Matthews Johnson’s New Book, "I Am Sarah Femme," is a Poignant Memoir That Shares the Author’s True Story of Hope and Resilience in the Face of Darkness
Stevensville, MT, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kasey Matthews Johnson, a loving wife and mother, as well as a former lieutenant of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, has completed her most recent book, “I Am Sarah Femme”: a deeply stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author has she recounts how she overcame the struggles in her life with the help of her guardian angel, Sarah.
“This book may make you laugh,” writes Kasey. “It may make you cry. It may cause you to reflect on your own life and all that you know to be true. You might just read and reread sections of this book as you begin to understand what the author is telling you. If you are open-minded, this book can and will absolutely change your life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kasey Matthews Johnson’s book is a captivating memoir that serves as a tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of life’s trials. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “I Am Sarah Femme” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Am Sarah Femme” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
