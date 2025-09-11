Anthony "Phil" Philip’s New Book, “So You Think You're A Christian? The Corruption of the Christian Faith,” Explores How the Christian Doctrine Has Become Warped
Morriston, FL, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anthony “Phil” Philip has completed his most recent book, “So You Think You're A Christian? The Corruption of the Christian Faith”: a powerful look at how the Christian faith has become distorted, leading followers down paths of false doctrine and lies.
“Having been raised Catholic all my life, I knew that something was missing about my belief,” writes Anthony. “This may have been a blessing in disguise.
“Of those who I have come to know in the past decade or so who have been raised on the Bible, most have a harder time facing the truth due to the depth of their ‘indoctrination.’
“The ‘Christian’ faith has been infiltrated and corrupted! By whom and how and when will be covered. It may shock or even enrage you, depending on the depth of your faith. Our feelings need not apply. This is about truth, not feelings. The truth is my only goal.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anthony “Phil” Philip’s book will help Christians parse truth from fiction, revealing how the Christian faith has become a den of lies and corruption, and how the faith can be repaired through truth.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “So You Think You're A Christian? The Corruption of the Christian Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
