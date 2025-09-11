Steve Gantt’s New Book, "Jacob's Destiny," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Fulfill His Destiny and Save Western Europe from a Devastating Famine
Crouse, NC, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steve Gantt, a loving husband who considers his faith and family most important to him, has completed his most recent book, “Jacob's Destiny”: a compelling novel that centers around a man who is prophesied by his grandmother to one day save all of Ireland and western Europe from starvation.
“In the late eighteenth century, a man named Lindsey Black and his wife, Lucille, owned a large farm in northeast Ireland,” writes Gantt. “They were Christians. Lindsey kept a book of records for his future family. One story was that one of his future descendants would save the British Isles and western Europe from starvation during a famine and drought. Lindsey and Lucille had three sons: James, Scott, and Gerald.
“After the parents died, the sons sold the farm and became wealthy. Scott and Gerald bought homes in Dublin, but James and his wife, Kate, bought a home in southern Ireland. After about twelve years, he and Kate had four children: Belle, John, James Jr., and Jacob.
“Then a tragedy happened. All of James’s family, except Jacob, was murdered by highwaymen. Jacob was rescued by an angel, and he would become the one declared the savior of Ireland, England, and half of the European continent. His destiny would be fulfilled.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steve Gantt’s book will transport readers back in time as they follow along on Jacob’s journey to fulfill his destiny and save Europe, all while grappling with his grief over the loss of his family and his acceptance of his fate. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Jacob’s Destiny” is a thrilling historical fiction that’s sure to keep readers spellbound, serving as a testament to the incredible feats possible through just one person’s strength and determination.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jacob's Destiny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
