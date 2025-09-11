Jennifer Mountain’s New Book, "Charlie and the Secret Zoo Adventures," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Group of Dogs as They Set Out to Visit the Zoo
Camas, WA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jennifer Mountain and illustrator Joan Coleman have completed their most recent book, “Charlie and the Secret Zoo Adventures”: a riveting story that follows Charlie, a loveable pup who convinces his brother Chance and their friends at puppy school to sneak out and spend the day at the zoo.
Author Jennifer Mountain is a former College basketball coach and player who was inspired to follow a dream and love for her dogs! She lives in Camas, Washington, with her family. This is her second published children's book.
Illustrator Joan Coleman is a professional artist who, along with her husband, Andrew, own and operate Ink Wonderland, an illustration and design company that provides graphic design. illustration, and apparel design services for clients all across the USA.
“Charlie convinces Chance and all their pals at puppy school to escape during recess and go to the zoo for the day!” writes Mountain. “They escape, head through the park and spend the afternoon at the zoo exploring and visiting with all the various animals. Charlie knows there will be consequences for leaving school but loves the adventure and all the new animals they experience while at the zoo! It was an extraordinary day with all his pals from school and Charlie cannot wait for his next adventure!
“Lions, Tigers and Bears, oh my boy Charlie!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Mountain’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Charlie’s thrilling adventures to meet and learn all about the various animals that call the zoo their home. With colorful and adorable artwork by Coleman to help bring Mountain’s story to life, “Charlie and the Secret Zoo Adventures” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this heartfelt story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Charlie and the Secret Zoo Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
