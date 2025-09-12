Jennifer Mountain’s New Book, "Good Boy, Charlie!" Follows a Young Girl Named Tazzy Who Must Figure Out How to Train Her New Puppy Charlie to be a Good Boy
Camas, WA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jennifer Mountain and illustrator Joan Coleman have completed their most recent book “Good Boy, Charlie!”: a charming story that follows a young girl’s attempts to find the secret to training her new puppy after he causes mischief and mayhem at home.
Author Jennifer Mountain is a former College basketball coach and player who was inspired to follow a dream and love for her dogs! She lives in Camas, Washington, with her family. This is her second published children's book.
Illustrator Joan Coleman is a professional artist who, along with her husband, Andrew, own and operate Ink Wonderland, an illustration and design company that provides graphic design. illustration, and apparel design services for clients all across the USA.
“Tazzy, a spunky little girl, gets to pick out her first puppy!” writes Mountain. “She falls for a cute and energetic white Labrador named Charlie who loves her at first sight. This is a story of her adventures in learning to train a puppy, her love for dogs and all the mischief Charlie gets into along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Mountain’s book will delight readers as they follow along on Tazzy’s journey to figure out how to control Charlie and make him just as well behaved as her other family dog, Chance. With vibrant and eye-catching artwork by Coleman to help bring this loveable story to life, “Good Boy, Charlie!” is sure to captivate readers of all ages, making it a perfect, beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Good Boy, Charlie!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
