Kenny Marshburn’s New Book, "K-10 Volume 3 Brutal Intentions," Continues the Story of the Genetically Modified Creature K-10 as It Fights Against a Dangerous Cartel
Lexington, NC, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kenny Marshburn, who has had a lifelong passion for the outdoors, has completed his most recent book, “K-10 Volume 3 Brutal Intentions”: a compelling novel that centers around the continued story of K-10, a genetically modified creature whose purpose is to fight for nature and mankind, as it takes on a cartel with immense power and savage tactics.
“The ruthless cartel swore to make an example, one so grotesque it would burn across every screen in America,” writes Marshburn. “Videos of unspeakable cruelty and torture refined into an art of horror—they were eager to inflict scars not just on their enemies, but on the soul of a nation.”
“The feverish confidence spreading through the compound was almost tangible, a dark force-feeding on itself. Their belief in their own untouchable power was as infectious as it was dangerous—and it would soon become their undoing.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kenny Marshburn’s book is a gripping, relentless chapter in the K-10 series that will captivate readers from the first page right up until the final, gut-wrenching moment. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “K-10 Volume 3 Brutal Intentions” is a story of courage in the face of overwhelming odds, of sacrifice without hesitation, and of a bond between man, woman, and beast that transcends words. Fans of the series will find themselves deeply satisfied yet emotionally wrecked, eagerly anticipating what lies ahead in the saga of K-10.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “K-10 Volume 3 Brutal Intentions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories