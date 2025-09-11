Ruthy Robinson’s Newly Released “The Word in Action: 12 Ways to Deepen Your Faith” is a Heartfelt Guide to Living Out Scripture with Boldness and Devotion
“The Word in Action: 12 Ways to Deepen Your Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruthy Robinson is an inspiring resource that encourages believers to engage with God’s Word in practical and transformative ways. Through twelve foundational principles, Robinson offers a roadmap for spiritual growth and a deeper walk with Christ.
Kent, WA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Word in Action: 12 Ways to Deepen Your Faith”: a spiritually enriching exploration of how believers can embrace Scripture as a daily source of strength, guidance, and purpose. “The Word in Action: 12 Ways to Deepen Your Faith” is the creation of published author, Ruthy Robinson, the founder of Loving Care Prayer Ministry and a three-time breast cancer survivor who has lived cancer-free for 24 years. A Spirit-filled Christian, she overcame her battle through unwavering faith, declaring God’s Word as her healing source and drawing strength from Scripture. With no family support during her illness, Ruthy trusted God completely, while working with doctors who respected her faith-based decisions.
Today, she devotes her life to prayer, evangelism, and encouraging others, boldly sharing the gospel in nursing homes, on the streets, and through midnight prayer meetings. A retired federal employee, she is passionate about empowering people to trust God’s promises, often reminding them, “It’s not over until God says it’s over.”
Robinson shares, “In the year 2024, I felt a deep prompting from the Holy Spirit to take a closer look at how we, as believers, engage with the Word of God. In prayer and reflection, I was inspired to identify twelve foundational words that outline how we can truly embrace and live out God’s Word in our lives. These words—“Read the Word,” “Study the Word,” “Understand the Word,” “Believe the Word,” “Receive the Word,” “Trust the Word,” “Meditate on the Word,” “Memorize the Word,” “Pray the Word,” “Praise the Word,” “Be Doers of the Word,” and “Share the Word”—serve as a spiritual roadmap for growing deeper in faith and fulfilling the ministry of Jesus Christ.
This small book is the result of that inspiration. Through research, prayer, and study, I’ve come to see how these principles not only strengthen our personal relationship with God but also empower us to share His love with others. Each word offers a powerful way to experience the living truth of Scripture, and together they form a guide to living a life that reflects Christ.
It is my prayer that as you explore these words, you will be encouraged to draw closer to God, live out His truth, and be a light to those around you. May the Holy Spirit speak to your heart through these pages, inspiring you to embrace the fullness of God’s Word in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruthy Robinson’s new book is a moving testament of faith, resilience, and the life-changing power of Scripture. Readers will be uplifted, inspired, and challenged to deepen their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “The Word in Action: 12 Ways to Deepen Your Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Word in Action: 12 Ways to Deepen Your Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
