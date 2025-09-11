Ruthy Robinson’s Newly Released “The Word in Action: 12 Ways to Deepen Your Faith” is a Heartfelt Guide to Living Out Scripture with Boldness and Devotion

“The Word in Action: 12 Ways to Deepen Your Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruthy Robinson is an inspiring resource that encourages believers to engage with God’s Word in practical and transformative ways. Through twelve foundational principles, Robinson offers a roadmap for spiritual growth and a deeper walk with Christ.