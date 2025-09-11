Melinda M. Norton’s Newly Released "Godly Womanhood in the Modern World" is an Insightful and Inspiring Guide for Women Seeking to Live Out Biblical Virtues Today
“Godly Womanhood in the Modern World: A Verse-by-Verse Study of the Proverbs 31 Woman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melinda M. Norton offers a thoughtful exploration of Proverbs 31, encouraging women to embrace godly character amid modern challenges.
Clarinda, IA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Godly Womanhood in the Modern World: A Verse-by-Verse Study of the Proverbs 31 Woman”: a compelling and heartfelt study designed to empower women to embody biblical womanhood. “Godly Womanhood in the Modern World: A Verse-by-Verse Study of the Proverbs 31 Woman” is the creation of published author, Melinda M. Norton, who lives in Southwest Iowa with her husband of twenty-three years and their two children. Deeply involved in church leadership, Melinda has led women’s Bible studies, taught Sunday school, guided youth, and participated in worship as a vocalist and instrumentalist. She and her husband currently lead their church’s marriage ministry, focusing on God’s design for marriage. A lifelong learner and teacher, Melinda’s experience spans roles as a K-12 school counselor, childcare director, adult education instructor, college instructor, and homeschooling mom. Her passion is to see God’s design for women, marriage, and family lived out fully, shining the light and hope of Christ to draw others closer to Him.
Norton shares, “How much have we allowed the world to guide our minds and hearts in defining Christian womanhood? The beautiful description of a godly, virtuous woman presented in Proverbs 31:10–31 challenges the worldview of womanhood and modern-day feminism and guides us on a journey toward godly womanhood. Do not see the character of the woman of Proverbs 31 as an impossible feat, but instead, as an inspiration—a biblical role model as she displays a steadfast desire to serve the Lord in all areas of her life. Learn how the power of Christ can change how we view life and relationships and move us toward biblical womanhood.
This verse-by-verse study provides historical context, the author’s personal life stories, and opportunities for personal reflection as the reader takes a journey through the life of “the virtuous woman.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melinda M. Norton’s new book invites readers to deepen their faith and embrace a biblical vision for womanhood in today’s world.
Consumers can purchase “Godly Womanhood in the Modern World: A Verse-by-Verse Study of the Proverbs 31 Woman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Godly Womanhood in the Modern World: A Verse-by-Verse Study of the Proverbs 31 Woman”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Norton shares, “How much have we allowed the world to guide our minds and hearts in defining Christian womanhood? The beautiful description of a godly, virtuous woman presented in Proverbs 31:10–31 challenges the worldview of womanhood and modern-day feminism and guides us on a journey toward godly womanhood. Do not see the character of the woman of Proverbs 31 as an impossible feat, but instead, as an inspiration—a biblical role model as she displays a steadfast desire to serve the Lord in all areas of her life. Learn how the power of Christ can change how we view life and relationships and move us toward biblical womanhood.
This verse-by-verse study provides historical context, the author’s personal life stories, and opportunities for personal reflection as the reader takes a journey through the life of “the virtuous woman.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melinda M. Norton’s new book invites readers to deepen their faith and embrace a biblical vision for womanhood in today’s world.
Consumers can purchase “Godly Womanhood in the Modern World: A Verse-by-Verse Study of the Proverbs 31 Woman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Godly Womanhood in the Modern World: A Verse-by-Verse Study of the Proverbs 31 Woman”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories