Melinda M. Norton’s Newly Released "Godly Womanhood in the Modern World" is an Insightful and Inspiring Guide for Women Seeking to Live Out Biblical Virtues Today

“Godly Womanhood in the Modern World: A Verse-by-Verse Study of the Proverbs 31 Woman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melinda M. Norton offers a thoughtful exploration of Proverbs 31, encouraging women to embrace godly character amid modern challenges.