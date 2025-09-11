Christian Walker’s Newly Released "30 Day Devotional: Father God to Me" is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Devotional Guide Designed to Deepen Readers’ Relationship with God
“30 Day Devotional: Father God to Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christian Walker is a heartfelt devotional designed to guide readers through a month of spiritual reflection and growth. Drawing from personal experience and Scripture, Walker encourages readers to deepen their relationship with God and find inspiration to use their unique gifts to honor Him.
Charlotte, NC, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “30 Day Devotional: Father God to Me”: a reflective and encouraging devotional guide for readers seeking spiritual growth. “30 Day Devotional: Father God to Me” is the creation of published author, Christian Walker, a college student who saw an opportunity to share God’s story with those who care to listen. This is his way of sharing the good news. He grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia, or as he likes to call it, the 757. Christian has a strong love for God, family/friends, and finding ways to reach financial freedom. He was inspired to write this thirty-day devotional because he aspires to help people understand who God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit are in their own lives. Outside of being a first-time writer, Christian likes to play basketball, work out, hang with friends, cook, eat, and listen to music. He wants to inspire people to make the most of the time they have on earth and urges people to invest time into creating art. Art can be anything we create. Maybe your art is writing a book or novel, drawing, painting, cooking, or even landscaping. Whatever your gift is, use it to give God glory.
Walker shares, “Each of us has a Father. Some of us are fortunate to have our biological fathers in our lives, and some of us aren’t. Others might have a strong relationship with their earthly father, but others might find it hard to speak to them. Nevertheless, God is always there as your Heavenly Father. No matter what your relationship is with your dad, it’s important to also build your relationship with God. This book was written as a way to hear God in your life on a thirty-day journey. There are different keys of wisdom included that come directly from His Word. This book isn’t gender-based. God cares for all His children. This specific title was chosen because my dad sends me devotionals each morning, and I wanted to pass on the inspiration to others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christian Walker’s new book invites readers of all ages to grow closer to God through daily reflection and scripture.
Consumers can purchase “30 Day Devotional: Father God to Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “30 Day Devotional: Father God to Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
