Ray Bost’s Newly Released "Just 23 Shy of 50 Shades of Ray" is a Heartfelt and Reflective Collection of Essays Exploring Life, Faith, and Resilience
“Just 23 Shy of 50 Shades of Ray” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ray Bost is a poignant compilation of personal reflections born from loss and hope, offering encouragement to those facing life’s challenges.
Owls Head, ME, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Just 23 Shy of 50 Shades of Ray,” a genuine and uplifting collection of essays about overcoming adversity through faith, is the creation of published author, Ray Bost.
Ray Bost shares, “I miss being able to sing. It was a big part of my world, something I gratefully enjoyed doing for more than fifty years. It was always rewarding and a great and safe vehicle where I could display and express my emotions. Freeing and cathartic are two words that come to mind, woven deep in each opportunity to sing. But time and Parkinson’s disease have taken their toll and dramatically altered the landscape of my life. My singing days are long gone, given way to a treasure chest of cherished memories. But the Lord has graciously gifted me with other opportunities to bare my soul. It’s been about four years since writing came in search of me. Since then, I’ve been peering out through different “shades” and have been immersed in the use of the written word. Beginning with essays that resonated deep within me, I soon discovered there were others who were also affected by my efforts. My hope is that today, as you find yourself in the “shade,” something you may read will land on your heart and simply brighten and add to your day. Love to you, Ray Bost”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray Bost’s new book offers readers an intimate glimpse into his journey of transformation, faith, and hope.
