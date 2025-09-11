Nancy Villanueva’s Newly Released “Whale To? Asked the Sea Otter!” is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Ocean Adventure for Young Readers
“Whale To? Asked the Sea Otter!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Villanueva is a delightful children’s story that encourages young readers to celebrate differences and the power of friendship through a charming undersea journey.
Las Vegas, NV, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Whale To? Asked the Sea Otter!”: a whimsical and meaningful children’s story that invites readers into an underwater world of discovery and companionship. “Whale To? Asked the Sea Otter!” is the creation of published author, Nancy Villanueva, who is originally from Lipa City, Philippines, and holds degrees in economics and business administration. A lifelong lover of books and writing, she has found joy and purpose in children's literature. Now living in the U.S., Nancy draws inspiration from her experience raising five children and working as a nanny, understanding how powerful stories can be in shaping young hearts and minds.
Villanueva shares, “Join Monty, a young sea otter, as he comes to life in the Pacific Ocean, exploring with his new friends Willky, Mellky, and Khumby, three baby humpback whales. Even though they are quite different in so many aspects, the four friends discover a deep bond as they experience a taste of independence and share the joy of their unique qualities. Dive into this adventure and celebrate the magic of friendship and the wonders of the ocean.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Villanueva’s new book is a captivating and uplifting addition to any children’s library, combining engaging storytelling with gentle life lessons about acceptance, curiosity, and joy.
Consumers can purchase “Whale To? Asked the Sea Otter!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Whale To? Asked the Sea Otter!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
