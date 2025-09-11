Sharon L. Elam’s Newly Released "How We Love Each Other" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Sibling Love and the Joy of Family
“How We Love Each Other: A Brother and Sister’s Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon L. Elam shares a tender tale of two siblings, Harper and Warren, offering young readers a delightful reminder of the simple yet powerful ways love is expressed in family life.
Santa Maria, CA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How We Love Each Other: A Brother and Sister’s Love”: a sweet and thoughtful story that highlights the beauty of sibling relationships and the lessons children can teach us about love. “How We Love Each Other: A Brother and Sister’s Love” is the creation of published author, Sharon L. Elam, who devoted over 30 years to teaching students of all ages, from kindergarten to community college, driven by her passion for lifelong learning and helping others discover the positive in every experience. Though retired, she continues to find joy in watching her great-grandchildren grow and learn. Guided by a deep faith in God, she lives with gratitude and humility, cherishing education as an endless journey.
Elam shares, “Children are a gift and blessing of love from God. The insightful way children see the world can teach us about love, and how they express it is fantastic. Children know and feel everything. We are our children's role models, and they imitate what we say and do.
This book is about how Harper and Warren show their love for each other. My other book, Your Smile Is Magical, shares how children understand what it means when you smile at them. It is also a must-read.
May God’s special blessing be with all who read this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon L. Elam’s new book is a touching addition to any family’s library and an inspiring resource for parents, grandparents, and teachers who want to encourage children to cherish love and kindness.
Consumers can purchase “How We Love Each Other: A Brother and Sister’s Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How We Love Each Other: A Brother and Sister’s Love”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Elam shares, “Children are a gift and blessing of love from God. The insightful way children see the world can teach us about love, and how they express it is fantastic. Children know and feel everything. We are our children's role models, and they imitate what we say and do.
This book is about how Harper and Warren show their love for each other. My other book, Your Smile Is Magical, shares how children understand what it means when you smile at them. It is also a must-read.
May God’s special blessing be with all who read this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon L. Elam’s new book is a touching addition to any family’s library and an inspiring resource for parents, grandparents, and teachers who want to encourage children to cherish love and kindness.
Consumers can purchase “How We Love Each Other: A Brother and Sister’s Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How We Love Each Other: A Brother and Sister’s Love”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories