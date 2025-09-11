Author Timna Pilch’s New Book, “Discernment A Platform That Combines Knowledge, Wisdom, and Emotional Wellbeing,” Explores Understanding Those Who Have Caused One Harm

Recent release “Discernment A Platform That Combines Knowledge, Wisdom, and Emotional Wellbeing” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Timna Pilch is a thought-provoking guide that aims to provide readers with the tools they need to better understand individuals who have caused them harm, while also setting boundaries and discovering those who are a more positive impact on their lives.