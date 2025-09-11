Author Timna Pilch’s New Book, “Discernment A Platform That Combines Knowledge, Wisdom, and Emotional Wellbeing,” Explores Understanding Those Who Have Caused One Harm
Recent release “Discernment A Platform That Combines Knowledge, Wisdom, and Emotional Wellbeing” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Timna Pilch is a thought-provoking guide that aims to provide readers with the tools they need to better understand individuals who have caused them harm, while also setting boundaries and discovering those who are a more positive impact on their lives.
San Pedro, CA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Timna Pilch, an author, poet, artist, and Christian counselor, has completed her new book, “Discernment A Platform That Combines Knowledge, Wisdom, and Emotional Wellbeing”: unique and engaging A guide that aims to help readers gain a better sense of control over their relationships with others by helping them discern who are negative and positive forces in their lives.
“This book is a reference for those of us who want a better understanding and insight into the individuals in our lives who cause us suffering and harm,” shares Pilch. “We learn to identify them through their traits, symptoms, and behavior while simultaneously creating healthy protective boundaries for ourselves and occasionally severing contact with those who perpetually attempt to victimize us.
“It also clearly discusses what constitutes ‘good’ positive, upbuilding behavior, action, and beliefs; what constitutes ‘bad’ negative, destructive behavior, action, and beliefs; and how to identify those qualities in others. This book can help equip us with the essential commonsense awareness to know who is healthy and unhealthy for us to be around.
“A combined format utilizing mental health science and Judeo-Christian biblical scripture is also included to provide validation, clarity, and understanding. The skill of ‘discernment’ can be cultivated at any age and stage of life. It’s never too late to understand the two conflicting forces of light and darkness and gain peace and wellbeing in that wisdom. This reference book can also help us learn to discern between evil darkness disguised as light-filled goodness and actual goodness.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Timna Pilch’s engaging series will aid in identifying the destructive traits in abusive individuals through the assessment of their personality and character disorders, helping readers form healthy boundaries based on good feelings, and beliefs expressed through compassionate deeds.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Discernment A Platform That Combines Knowledge, Wisdom, and Emotional Wellbeing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“This book is a reference for those of us who want a better understanding and insight into the individuals in our lives who cause us suffering and harm,” shares Pilch. “We learn to identify them through their traits, symptoms, and behavior while simultaneously creating healthy protective boundaries for ourselves and occasionally severing contact with those who perpetually attempt to victimize us.
“It also clearly discusses what constitutes ‘good’ positive, upbuilding behavior, action, and beliefs; what constitutes ‘bad’ negative, destructive behavior, action, and beliefs; and how to identify those qualities in others. This book can help equip us with the essential commonsense awareness to know who is healthy and unhealthy for us to be around.
“A combined format utilizing mental health science and Judeo-Christian biblical scripture is also included to provide validation, clarity, and understanding. The skill of ‘discernment’ can be cultivated at any age and stage of life. It’s never too late to understand the two conflicting forces of light and darkness and gain peace and wellbeing in that wisdom. This reference book can also help us learn to discern between evil darkness disguised as light-filled goodness and actual goodness.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Timna Pilch’s engaging series will aid in identifying the destructive traits in abusive individuals through the assessment of their personality and character disorders, helping readers form healthy boundaries based on good feelings, and beliefs expressed through compassionate deeds.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Discernment A Platform That Combines Knowledge, Wisdom, and Emotional Wellbeing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories