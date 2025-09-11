Forecisely™ Cloud 2.0 is Here
Forecisely™ Cloud 2.0 has been released.
Matawan, NJ, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Version 2.0 of Forecisely™ Cloud, an On-Demand Supply Chain Planning system, has been released. Forecisely had added a number of upgrades to better enable Small to Medium Size Enterprises (SME's) to Forecast their Sales and Plan their Inventory.
The modifications include a Batch Process to update the entire Forecasting and Inventory Planning user database, a Master Production/Procurement Schedule (MPS) to show requirements extending out 24 periods as well as enhanced Import and Export of data to and from external sources.
Visit www.forecisely.net to try a free Limited Trial version to see how affordable and easy to use it is.
Contact
Paul Andrews
732-441-3879
www.forecisely.com
