Trimark Announces True:SCADA™ to Optimize Utility-Scale PV+BESS Resources
Trimark Associates, Inc. has announced True:SCADA™, a reimagined control solution, engineered specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) resources.
Folsom, CA, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Trimark Associates, Inc. has announced True:SCADA™, a reimagined control solution, engineered specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) resources.
“We’re thrilled to unveil True:SCADA™, a game-changing supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platform born from decades of expertise deploying more than 600 SCADA systems across America’s utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) projects,” said Mark Morosky, CEO of Trimark.
True:SCADA™ delivers control, monitoring, and data telemetry capabilities that utility-scale PV and BESS resources require to meet precise operating targets, optimize performance, and maximize revenue. True:SCADA™ is engineered for high-availability, speed, security, scalability, and reliable data acquisition.
As a non-proprietary system, trained integrators can leverage True:SCADA™ templates, minimizing configuration time while maintaining consistency across all resources in a portfolio. “Designed for seamless configuration by integrators and resource owners, True:SCADA™ delivers unmatched reliability, cybersecurity, and stability native to the Linux platform,” added Morosky. “This is the future of energy management, and we’re excited to lead the charge!”
True:SCADA™ is designed specifically for the challenges of controlling inverter-based generation. “We identified many opportunities to tailor SCADA to the unique challenges of optimizing PV and BESS,” explained John Renfroe, Trimark’s Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. “As an enterprise system, True:SCADA™ blends our experience with recent advances in technology to deliver a unified ecosystem that makes significant improvements in data handling, communications, configuration, security, accessibility, and user experience.”
True:SCADA™ is designed as a non-proprietary system that can be configured and deployed any Trimark-certified, third-party system integrators. “We engineered True:SCADA™ to be vendor agnostic. Trained integrators – whether third party or resource owner – can configure, deploy and maintain the system. True:SCADA™ is better for the owner, better for the integrator, and better for the grid,” explained Ethan Stead, Product Manager. “We have some exciting announcements on the horizon related to education and community building that support our commitment to configurability by owners and third-party integrators.”
“When you’re controlling critical power resources, truth matters,” said Robert Hinchman, Trimark’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We coined the name True:SCADA™ because it sums up Trimark’s commitment to trust, accuracy, and reliability – precisely what is required to operate critical infrastructure. Trimark has built its reputation on those values for more than 25 years. And that’s exactly what we will deliver with True:SCADA™.”
In 2012, Trimark introduced Vantage, the first SCADA system designed specifically for inverter-based power generation. Since then, Trimark has delivered end-to-end control systems at more than 600 PV and BESS resources – including the largest, most complex resources in the world. That experience guided Trimark’s vision for a truly revolutionary control ecosystem.
About Trimark
Trimark Associates, Inc., the industry leader in intelligent energy control and revenue metering, delivers industry-leading solutions to allow real-time operational control, enable informed management of power production operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and maximize revenue. Trimark’s turnkey products, engineering, and customer support services control, measure, and manage all aspects of power production that utility-scale power producers require to maintain peak business performance and achieve financial goals.
