$33B Cannabis Market Gets First Compliant Banking and Digital Payments Solution Through Gettanginow Corporation – Walk Solutions Partnership
Gettanginow Corporation, with Walk Solutions, has launched the first fully compliant, bank-integrated digital payment system for the $33B U.S. cannabis market. Serving 8,000 retailers and 60M consumers long locked out of banking, Tangi’s breakthrough secures a regulated partner, delivering stable digital payments, lower fees, and consumer rewards across the cannabis industry.
Waterloo, Canada, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gettanginow Corporation with Walk Systems Launches the First Fully Compliant Payment Solution for the $33B U.S. Cannabis Retail Market.
The partnership announced the launch of a fully compliant, bank-integrated digital payment solution for the U.S. cannabis retail industry. The initiative follows Walk Solutions’ new strategic relationship with major banking partners.
The U.S. legal cannabis sector generates more than $33 billion in annual sales across 8,000 licensed retailers and an estimated 60 million consumers. Despite its scale, most transactions remain cash-based due to the absence of support from major card networks and traditional banks. Previous workaround providers have failed under regulatory scrutiny, leaving retailers with high fees, instability, and operational risk. “Our partnership is breaking into the market with what every competitor promised but failed to deliver — real, compliant banking,” said Ron Strauss, CEO of Gettanginow Corporation. “This isn’t a patch or a loophole. It’s a regulated, bank-backed breakthrough that redefines how the cannabis industry will handle money — permanently.”
A Regulated Alternative
The addition of a major banking partnership eliminates the key barrier that has prevented sustainable solutions in the past. Walk Solution's payment ecosystem establishes a stable, scalable payments infrastructure offering:
In-store payments – secure, fast, and bank-integrated
Retailer benefits – lower transaction costs than existing alternatives
Consumer incentives – loyalty rewards and discounts linked to token use
“With the backing of a major bank and Gettanginow’s partnership, Walk Solutions has every piece in place to power a purpose-built digital payment ecosystem for the $33 billion cannabis market,” said Zach Fuentes, CEO of Walk Solutions.
An experienced leadership team guides Tangi and Walk Solutions including:
Brian Cowen – Former Prime Minister of Ireland
Zach Fuentes – Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff
Stan Larimer – Blockchain pioneer and co-creator of BitShares
Ron Strauss (CEO) – Former GE executive and successful serial entrepreneur
Presale Underway
The Tangi Token presale is live, offering early participants access to the full initial supply of 50 million tokens. A public exchange listing is planned for Q4 2025/Q1 2026.
Further details are available at www.gettangi.com/.
Contact
Gettanginow CorporationContact
Ronald Strauss
226-791-2888
www.gettangi.com
