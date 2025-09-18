$33B Cannabis Market Gets First Compliant Banking and Digital Payments Solution Through Gettanginow Corporation – Walk Solutions Partnership

Gettanginow Corporation, with Walk Solutions, has launched the first fully compliant, bank-integrated digital payment system for the $33B U.S. cannabis market. Serving 8,000 retailers and 60M consumers long locked out of banking, Tangi’s breakthrough secures a regulated partner, delivering stable digital payments, lower fees, and consumer rewards across the cannabis industry.