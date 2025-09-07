Stuntwoman Lafaye Baker to Host Coffee Shop Book Tour in Los Angeles in Honor of International Literacy Day
Los Angeles, CA, September 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renowned stunt actress LaFaye Baker is bringing her passion for storytelling and literacy to her hometown of Los Angeles with a Coffee Shop Book Tour, in celebration of International Literacy Day and the release of her new anthology, You’re Not Listening To... What I Have To Say.
The book tour will feature pop-up book signings at three local coffee shops, offering an intimate opportunity for readers to connect with Baker, hear about her journey, and celebrate the power of the written word.
You’re Not Listening To...What I Have to Say is a rallying cry for awareness, healing, and systemic change. This powerful anthology features 25 first-person stories from teen girls, alongside the author’s own personal journey, who courageously confront real-life struggles such as depression, bullying, ADHD, rejection and identity challenges. With unflinching honesty and emotional depth, each story highlights the resilience forged through therapy, community, and self-discovery.
Coffee Shop Book Date Schedule:
Monday, September 8 – Sip & Sonder (108 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301) 12pm-3pm
Tuesday, September 9 – Bohemian Chai and Espresso (548 S Spring St R110, Los Angeles, California 90013) 12pm-3pm
Each stop will provide an interactive space for the community to engage with Baker, discover her anthology, and celebrate literacy in everyday places where culture and conversation thrive.
“I’m excited to celebrate International Literacy Day in the heart of Los Angeles by sharing my new book with the community that raised me,” said Baker. “Coffee shops have always been a place of connection, creativity, and conversation, and I couldn’t think of a better way to launch this book tour.”
LaFaye Baker, known for her trailblazing career as one of Hollywood’s extraordinary stuntwomen, continues to inspire through her work both on and off screen. With You’re Not Listening To... What I Have To Say, she shares powerful stories and perspectives that amplify voices often unheard.
To learn more about author LaFaye Baker and You’re Not Listening To... What I Have To Say, visit https://whatihave2say.com/.
Contact
LaQuita Washington
312-560-6111
www.theqeyagency.com
