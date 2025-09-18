Sotena Group Partners with AccessiBe to Empower Businesses with Inclusive, AI-Driven No-/Low-Code Infrastructure and Perception-Engineered Growth
Sotena Group, founded by Yervand Setoyan, announced a partnership with accessiBe to help clients build smarter, more inclusive digital ecosystems. By combining no-/low-code platforms, AI-driven systems, and perception engineering with accessiBe’s accessibility technology, Sotena positions its clients to grow faster, reach wider audiences, and lead the future of business with clarity, beauty, and precision.
Los Angeles, CA, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sotena Group, founded by Yervand Setoyan, has announced a strategic partnership with accessiBe, the global leader in web accessibility. Together, they are equipping clients with the tools to scale faster, reach every customer, and lead the future of business.
This collaboration is designed to give Sotena’s clients a decisive edge. By merging AI-powered accessibility, no-/low-code infrastructure, and perception-engineered design, Sotena ensures that its clients are not only compliant but also positioned as forward-thinking leaders.
“Accessibility isn’t just for legal standards. It’s about how people experience your brand,” said Yervand Setoyan, Founder of Sotena Group. “We help our clients step into the future. With accessiBe, they gain the ability to expand their reach, protect their business, and show the world that inclusivity is part of their identity. That’s how brands move from being seen to being remembered.”
Through this partnership, Sotena clients gain AI-powered accessibility 24/7, keeping websites compliant and inclusive. All while future-proofing their digital ecosystems built by Sotena without the burden of heavy coding and most importantly, they get perception-engineered experiences that strengthen trust and amplify brand impact.
“We’re proud to partner with Sotena Business Solutions as they bring accessibility and perception engineering together for their clients.” said Dekel Skoop, Co-Founder and CEO of accessiBe. “Together, we’re reshaping how businesses connect with people and building trust through accessibility and innovation.”
About Sotena Group
Sotena Group, founded by Yervand Setoyan, is a digital architecture firm pioneering the fusion of no-/low-code infrastructure, AI systems, and perception engineering. As a strategic partner, Sotena helps its clients grow with clarity, strategy, and precision, to deliver digital ecosystems that are powerful, scalable, and accessible to all.
For more information, visit www.gosotena.com.
About accessiBe
AccessiBe is the global leader in web accessibility, trusted by over 200,000 websites. Its AI-powered ecosystem makes websites inclusive and compliant with WCAG and ADA standards, empowering businesses to expand their reach and demonstrate a true commitment to digital inclusion.
For more information, visit www.accessibe.com.
Contact
Sotena GroupContact
James Rohn
866-883-3332
gosotena.com
