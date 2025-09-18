Sotena Group Partners with AccessiBe to Empower Businesses with Inclusive, AI-Driven No-/Low-Code Infrastructure and Perception-Engineered Growth

Sotena Group, founded by Yervand Setoyan, announced a partnership with accessiBe to help clients build smarter, more inclusive digital ecosystems. By combining no-/low-code platforms, AI-driven systems, and perception engineering with accessiBe’s accessibility technology, Sotena positions its clients to grow faster, reach wider audiences, and lead the future of business with clarity, beauty, and precision.