iPOP Alum Ethan Cole Debuts in Peacock Original “The Paper”
Los Angeles, CA, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ethan Cole’s career took off after being discovered at iPOP!, the premier biannual talent showcase event. A South African native, he competed in 2018 and signed with his first manager in Los Angeles and began working in music. He returned to iPOP in 2019 as a special guest and celebrity presenter. He made his television debut on the Disney Channel hit “Bunk’d,” appearing alongside some of Disney’s biggest rising stars. Since then, Ethan started to build his resume, starring in over 20 films and Broadway musical productions. This month, Ethan takes on his most exciting role yet in “The Paper” — a spin-off of the beloved series “The Office.” The show boasts a popular ensemble cast, featuring stars like Jay Pharoah and Domhnall Gleeson.
Ethan is represented by Katelyn Giroux of AEFH Talent Agency and managed by April Bartlett and Stacy Carter of Bartlett-Carter Talent Management.
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
Contact
