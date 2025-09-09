HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge Achieved Surgical Review Corporation's Center of Excellence in Gynecologic Surgical Oncology Accreditation
Denver, CO, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge recently achieved accreditation from SRC as a Center of Excellence in Gynecologic Surgical Oncology – the first in the country. This accreditation recognizes the hospital’s commitment and high standard of delivery of quality patient care and safety.
Status as an accredited Gynecologic Surgical Oncology Center of Excellence means that HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge has met nationally and internationally recognized standards. Not all pursue accreditation, and among those who do, not all meet the standards to earn it.
“HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge is committed to providing world-class care and this accreditation is a testament to the exceptional work of our team,” said Eric Evans, CEO of HCA HealthONE. “Our gynecologic oncology team is among the best and this is further evidence of their commitment to our patients. We are extremely proud to be the first to earn this designation.”
Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment. Inspectors educate staff in the accredited departments on best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.
“We’re proud to recognize – HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”
HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge, the first hospital to open in Douglas County, is a member of HCA HealthONE - one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offering more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care.
About Surgical Review Corporation
Established in 2003, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care. SRC accredits the top hospitals, surgeons and health professionals worldwide that meet our proven standards. Look for our seal, expect excellence. For more information, visit www.surgicalreview.org.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
