iPOP Alum Apples Kedama-Hagel’s New Single “Magic” Debuts at #1 on UK iTunes
Los Angeles, CA, September 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Apples Kedama Hagel’s career skyrocketed after being discovered just last year at iPOP!, the premier biannual talent showcase event that connects rising stars with top industry professionals. Since then, Apples has quickly started sharing her music in the South African music scene and beyond. Her chart-topping single “Magic” was released only four months after the phenomenal success of her debut hit “Hamba Nawe,” which cemented her status as a breakthrough artist.
Apples continues her hard work both on and off the stage, balancing her artistry with a growing influence as a public figure and role model. Her talent, charisma, and dedication have earned her widespread recognition, with features in numerous publications — including Ballito Magazine and the cover of New York Weekly. As her career continues to soar, Apples represents a new generation of global talent making an impact across borders.
About iPOP!
iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business for over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer, attracting performers from over 30 countries worldwide. At the event, participants train with industry experts, refine their craft, and compete in front of influential decision-makers who are actively seeking the stars of tomorrow.
