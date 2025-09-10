QNAP at IBC2025: Next-Gen Storage and Networking to Accelerate Media & Entertainment Workflows
Taipei, Taiwan, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc. will showcase a powerful lineup of storage and networking innovations at IBC2025 (September 12 - 15, Stand 2.A19, Hall 2, RAI Amsterdam). Designed to meet the demanding requirements of the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, these solutions accelerate high-resolution production, streamline collaboration, and deliver scalable long-term archiving.
Featured solutions at IBC2025:
▪️TDS-h2489FU R2 NAS: Blazing-fast dual-processor (Intel® Xeon® Silver) all-flash NAS with 24 U.2 SSD bays and 25GbE connectivity, upgradable to 100GbE.
Ideal for 4K/8K editing or multi-stream workflows, delivering extreme performance for studios that cannot compromise on speed.
▪️TL-R6020Sep-RP JBOD: New high-density 4U 60-bay SAS/SATA JBOD.
Cost-effective petabyte-scale expansion for archiving raw footage, completed projects, and compliance-driven data retention.
▪️TS-h1090FU NAS: 1U AMD EPYC™-powered U.2 NVMe all-flash NAS, optimized as a JBOD head unit. Built-in 25GbE connectivity, upgradable to 100GbE.
Compact yet powerful, enabling lightning-fast ingest and playback in space-constrained server racks.
▪️TS-h2477AXU-RP NAS: 24-bay high-capacity NAS with the latest gen AMD Ryzen™ processor and M.2 PCIe Gen 5 slots.
Balances high performance with scalability, making it ideal for consolidating multi-department production storage.
▪️TVS-AIh1688ATX NAS: Desktop hybrid storage with twelve SATA HDD bays and four U.2 NVMe SSD slots, featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, built-in 13 TOPS NPU, USB 4 ports, and optional Thunderbolt™ 5.
Empower creators with smarter indexing, faster transcoding, and seamless high-speed connectivity.
▪️QSW-M7230-2X4F24T Switch: PTP-ready 10GbE switch with 100/25GbE uplink, ideal for Top-of-Rack (ToR) deployments.
Delivers high bandwidth and frame-accurate synchronization to keep editing, ingest, and playout systems running seamlessly.
▪️QSW-M7308R-4X Switch: Budget-friendly 100/25GbE switch for AV over IP applications with PTP support.
Enables low-latency, time-synchronized video transport, critical for live broadcast and real-time collaboration.
QNAP will also demonstrate 100GbE network adapters and 25/10GbE USB network dongles that give production teams flexible, scalable ways to upgrade connectivity.
Meet QNAP at IBC2025
Attendees are invited to visit Stand 2.A19 (Hall 2) to discuss workflow optimization with our product managers and business development managers. Use invitation code IBC10920 to claim free entry when registering on the IBC website.
Featured solutions at IBC2025:
▪️TDS-h2489FU R2 NAS: Blazing-fast dual-processor (Intel® Xeon® Silver) all-flash NAS with 24 U.2 SSD bays and 25GbE connectivity, upgradable to 100GbE.
Ideal for 4K/8K editing or multi-stream workflows, delivering extreme performance for studios that cannot compromise on speed.
▪️TL-R6020Sep-RP JBOD: New high-density 4U 60-bay SAS/SATA JBOD.
Cost-effective petabyte-scale expansion for archiving raw footage, completed projects, and compliance-driven data retention.
▪️TS-h1090FU NAS: 1U AMD EPYC™-powered U.2 NVMe all-flash NAS, optimized as a JBOD head unit. Built-in 25GbE connectivity, upgradable to 100GbE.
Compact yet powerful, enabling lightning-fast ingest and playback in space-constrained server racks.
▪️TS-h2477AXU-RP NAS: 24-bay high-capacity NAS with the latest gen AMD Ryzen™ processor and M.2 PCIe Gen 5 slots.
Balances high performance with scalability, making it ideal for consolidating multi-department production storage.
▪️TVS-AIh1688ATX NAS: Desktop hybrid storage with twelve SATA HDD bays and four U.2 NVMe SSD slots, featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, built-in 13 TOPS NPU, USB 4 ports, and optional Thunderbolt™ 5.
Empower creators with smarter indexing, faster transcoding, and seamless high-speed connectivity.
▪️QSW-M7230-2X4F24T Switch: PTP-ready 10GbE switch with 100/25GbE uplink, ideal for Top-of-Rack (ToR) deployments.
Delivers high bandwidth and frame-accurate synchronization to keep editing, ingest, and playout systems running seamlessly.
▪️QSW-M7308R-4X Switch: Budget-friendly 100/25GbE switch for AV over IP applications with PTP support.
Enables low-latency, time-synchronized video transport, critical for live broadcast and real-time collaboration.
QNAP will also demonstrate 100GbE network adapters and 25/10GbE USB network dongles that give production teams flexible, scalable ways to upgrade connectivity.
Meet QNAP at IBC2025
Attendees are invited to visit Stand 2.A19 (Hall 2) to discuss workflow optimization with our product managers and business development managers. Use invitation code IBC10920 to claim free entry when registering on the IBC website.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Categories