Author Dorlon L. Pond Jr’s New Book, "20 Short Stories," is a Riveting Collection of Tales That Span a Variety of Genres and Themes to Deliver a Varied Reading Experience
Recent release “20 Short Stories” from Page Publishing author Dorlon L. Pond Jr is a captivating series of twenty short tales designed to inspire, uplift, and delight readers. From an alcoholic who turns in his booze for coffee to a lawyer who has no fear of ghosts, Pond Jr. shares a wide variety of tales that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
North Las Vegas, NV, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dorlon L. Pond Jr, a native of Mohawk, a small village in upstate New York, has completed his new book, “20 Short Stories”: a compelling anthology of twenty short stories that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on each new journey, discovering a blend of humorous scenarios and sincere life lessons along the way.
The author shares, “This is a collection of twenty short stories, from 'The Coffee Holic,' about a drunk who turns his life around and will drink nothing but coffee, to a 'Ponytail Ninja,' about a teenage Korean American who saves the life of the girl who bullies her, to an American Indian princess before the American Revolution in 'The Pampered Papoose.' 'The Kamikaze Veteran' makes up wild stories for his grandchildren about what happened at Peril Harbor in World War Two. 'La Bam and El Bum' is a story about an illiterate town drunk in old Mexico in the early eighteen hundreds. We find an attorney who is not afraid of ghosts in 'Boo, Boo, Boo, & George Incorporated.' Go back in history to the time of King Arthur, and you’ll find Cedric, a wannabe knight of the square table, in the story titled 'Sir Lie-A-Lot.' These are but a few short stories in this book. Enjoy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dorlon L. Pond Jr’s enthralling series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering something for everything within its pages. Expertly paced and character-driven, every story delivers a unique reading experience that promises to keep readers eager for more with each new entry.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “20 Short Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
