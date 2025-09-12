Author Dorlon L. Pond Jr’s New Book, "20 Short Stories," is a Riveting Collection of Tales That Span a Variety of Genres and Themes to Deliver a Varied Reading Experience

Recent release “20 Short Stories” from Page Publishing author Dorlon L. Pond Jr is a captivating series of twenty short tales designed to inspire, uplift, and delight readers. From an alcoholic who turns in his booze for coffee to a lawyer who has no fear of ghosts, Pond Jr. shares a wide variety of tales that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.