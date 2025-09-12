Author LJ Lewis’s New Book, "a Year in the Life of a Silly Willy," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Worm Named Willy as He Grows and Learns About the World Around Him

Recent release “A Year in the Life of a Silly Willy” from Page Publishing author LJ Lewis is a heartfelt story that centers around Willy, a young worm who sets out to learn about the world and make new friends in his first year. Along the way, he’ll learn valuable life lessons as he grows and changes color with each passing season.