Author LJ Lewis’s New Book, "a Year in the Life of a Silly Willy," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Worm Named Willy as He Grows and Learns About the World Around Him
Recent release “A Year in the Life of a Silly Willy” from Page Publishing author LJ Lewis is a heartfelt story that centers around Willy, a young worm who sets out to learn about the world and make new friends in his first year. Along the way, he’ll learn valuable life lessons as he grows and changes color with each passing season.
New York, NY, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LJ Lewis, a former preschool and special education teacher who raised her family in Memphis, Tennessee and now splits her time between New York and Florida, has completed her new book, “A Year in the Life of a Silly Willy”: a riveting story of a curious and adventurous worm named Willy who experiences all sorts of adventures and makes brand new friends in his first year.
“Join Silly Willy on an enchanting adventure in ‘A Year in the Life of a Silly Willy’!” writes Lewis. “In his first year, Willy explores the world, makes new friends, and learns valuable lessons about kindness, companionship, and discovery. This heartwarming story is both educational and fun, teaching young readers the joy of helping others and the importance of friendship. Dive into Willy’s whimsical world, where every day is a new adventure!”
Published by Page Publishing, LJ Lewis’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s passion for making learning fun and exciting for children, as well as her innovative teaching methods which often disguised lessons as play. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Lewis’s story to life, “A Year in the Life of a Silly Willy” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving them eager for more adventures with Willy and his friends.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “A Year in the Life of a Silly Willy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
