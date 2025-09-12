Author Cristopher Mann’s New Book, "Simonson's Gambit," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Boy Who Joins a Secret Group That is Dedicated to Protecting America

Recent release “Simonson's Gambit” from Page Publishing author Cristopher Mann centers around Zachary Ransom, an 11-year-old orphan who becomes an orphan after surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor. Soon recruited into a secret organization dedicated to protecting the United States, Zachary’s life will forever change as he becomes part of something much larger than he ever thought possible.