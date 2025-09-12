Author Cristopher Mann’s New Book, "Simonson's Gambit," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Boy Who Joins a Secret Group That is Dedicated to Protecting America
Recent release “Simonson's Gambit” from Page Publishing author Cristopher Mann centers around Zachary Ransom, an 11-year-old orphan who becomes an orphan after surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor. Soon recruited into a secret organization dedicated to protecting the United States, Zachary’s life will forever change as he becomes part of something much larger than he ever thought possible.
New York, NY, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cristopher Mann, who has lived in Southern California for many decades, has completed his new book, “Simonson's Gambit”: a riveting historical fiction that follows a young boy who, after being orphaned during the Pearl Harbor attack, is inducted into a secret society that has vowed to protect America at all costs.
“An unwanted war has come to the United States and the world beyond,” shares Mann. “It’s December 7, 1941, and from the chaos of the surprise attack at Pearl Harbor, a new and imperfect hero will emerge in the form of an eleven-year-old orphan, Zachary Ransom. This, and the stories to follow, will chronicle a life torn apart and rebuilt many times over as he is introduced into Otter One, a secret organization funded by those wealthy patriots who are intent on protecting the homeland from those who wish to destroy it. This is just the beginning…”
Published by Page Publishing, Cristopher Mann’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Zachary’s journey to prove himself to the members of Otter One, and find his place following his incredible loss and grief. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Simonson’s Gambit” is a spellbinding spy thriller that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Simonson's Gambit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
