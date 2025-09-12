Author Daisy Ardent’s New Book, "We Were Girls Together," is a Spellbinding Short Story That Follows Lucy, a Nineteen-Year-Old Who Meets Past Versions of Herself
Recent release “We Were Girls Together” from Page Publishing author Daisy Ardent is a heart-wrenching narrative that follows Lucy’s journey as she discovers past versions of herself at various ages.
New York, NY, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daisy Ardent has completed her new book “We Were Girls Together”: an unforgettable short story that takes readers along Lucy’s journey as she explores memories of her past and unlocks a belief in the future.
Lucy is nineteen, but she’s also every age she was before that. When the deep sadness that seems to ruminate through her takes hold of her, leading her to wake up in a hospital room, she finds that her five-year-old self is in the room with her; the little girl had stopped time so that she could show Lucy why she’s still alive. Younger Lucy takes teenage Lucy on a journey to see all that she would have missed and all the good that had been forgotten. Lucy encounters different versions of herself, different time periods, elements that graced her girlhood frozen in time, lyrics that shaped her mind and depicted her darkness, and people who had touched her life at one time or another.
Author Daisy Ardent writes, “Teenage minds hold fire and fury. They hold the most beauty and the most agony. The mind of a teenage girl can stop time. It can feed and water the earth’s rainforests with its waterfall of emotion. It can fuel the world’s forest fires with its female rage built on Taylor Swift lyrics and a father’s anger. And in this realm that Lucy has been brought to, she’s not the only teenage girl being guided by her younger self. It is a realm of astronomical frequency of emotion that hits pitches that defy the logic of space and time derived from unwanted touches and glances, enough to shatter everybody’s dysmorphic mirror they look into.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daisy Ardent’s remarkable work invites readers to discover whether Lucy will be able to see what the universe has always had in store for her before the clocks must start again.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “We Were Girls Together” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
