Author Max Cabrera’s New Book, "Azuriel," is an Alternate Mythological Tale That Follows an Angel Who Has Lived Through the History of Mankind
Recent release “Azuriel” from Page Publishing author Max Cabrera is an alternate mythology that explores the question, “What if our ancient gods of mythology were really both the Annunaki and the angel watchers of the Bible?”
New York, NY, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Max Cabrera, who is retired on the Oregon coast, has completed his new book, “Azuriel”: an engaging alternate mythology novel that ponders, “Instead of man making up the gods to understand the forces of nature and the elements, what if they really existed and helped create mankind as we exist today? What if those ancient bloodlines of angels mixed with mankind of the Bible and mythology created our ancient heroes and men of renown?”
The story begins with that premise and an inevitable apocalypse. It then follows three storylines of the bloodline of Azuriel and his impossible decision about whether to obey the Light and destroy mankind or protect his loved ones and the destruction of Earth. He is in love with a human named Susan, and she is pregnant with his angelic progeny.
Author Max Cabrera writes, “What do gods of Greeks, Romans, Vikings, Mayans, Aztecs, Hindus, and all the other nations of the world have in common? Historians and scientists would have us believe that we created these gods as a way of understanding the elements and upheavals of Mother Earth. But what if it is the other way around? What if the gods created man? What if the gods of early man brought us to earth and created the race of humans that we are today? In Sumerian mythology, the oldest written histories of mankind, humans were brought to earth by an alien race called the Annunaki to take on the heavy menial toil of working the earth and mining for gold. In the book of Genesis, angels and humans lived on earth together.”
Published by Page Publishing, Max Cabrera’s immersive tale invites readers to discover how the angel’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this distinctive work can purchase “Azuriel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The story begins with that premise and an inevitable apocalypse. It then follows three storylines of the bloodline of Azuriel and his impossible decision about whether to obey the Light and destroy mankind or protect his loved ones and the destruction of Earth. He is in love with a human named Susan, and she is pregnant with his angelic progeny.
Author Max Cabrera writes, “What do gods of Greeks, Romans, Vikings, Mayans, Aztecs, Hindus, and all the other nations of the world have in common? Historians and scientists would have us believe that we created these gods as a way of understanding the elements and upheavals of Mother Earth. But what if it is the other way around? What if the gods created man? What if the gods of early man brought us to earth and created the race of humans that we are today? In Sumerian mythology, the oldest written histories of mankind, humans were brought to earth by an alien race called the Annunaki to take on the heavy menial toil of working the earth and mining for gold. In the book of Genesis, angels and humans lived on earth together.”
Published by Page Publishing, Max Cabrera’s immersive tale invites readers to discover how the angel’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this distinctive work can purchase “Azuriel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories